CANABIX, a Beverage with Combined CBD and Probiotics, Kindles the Fight Against Diabetes Type 2

Research Shows Patent Pending CBD and Probiotic Beverage Fights Type 2 Diabetes.

GREENWOOD, SC, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hydro One Premium Beverages, maker of natural functional beverages, is proud to announce that its line of US Patent Pending CANABIX® beverages, has been shown to reduce the glycemic indicators, increase insulin production, improve the microbiome and alleviate the symptoms of a pre-clinical model of type 2 diabetes.

CANABIX® is the first and only natural beverage containing a combined formulation of cannabidiol (CBD) and probiotics developed by Hydro One Premium Beverages in 2020. In a study done by researchers at Augusta University, drinking CANABIX instead of water was able to lower Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c, known as A1c) significantly from 9% to 5% in mice with diabetes type 2 (db/db mice). Further, CANABIX increased insulin production in pancreatic cells and altered microbiome towards a protective profile by reducing inflammatory indices. These novel findings were reported as preprint on June 4th 2024 (https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2024.06.04.597375v2) and currently is under peer review for publication.

Diabetes is a complex disease involving multiple organs in the body. Therefore, its treatment is challenging because of multi-target tissues, medication complexity, patient adherence to the therapy, and cost, says Dr. Phillip Wang the lead scientist of the research team. Despite significant advances in the treatment of symptoms, the underlying causes of diabetes remain intractable. There have been several studies showing the effects of dietary food and beverage supplements on diabetes. However, to the best of our knowledge this is the first study to report a comprehensive beneficial effect on several major aspects of diabetes by a natural beverage, particularly, lowering HbA1c (from 9% to 5%) as well as altering microbiome says corresponding author of the study, Dr. Phillip Wang.

“The gut microbiota plays a central role in immune balance and influences the metabolic processes, crucial factors in the development as well as treatment of type 2 diabetes,” says Dr. Babak Baban, Professor of Immunology at Augusta University and co-author of the study. “Altering the profile of microbiome and the significant reduction in A1c in a few weeks only through a beverage are very significant and exciting cutting-edge achievements that warrant further research and clinical trials,” added Baban.

“We’re thrilled to learn that our CANABIX beverage could potentially have profound beneficial health effects. Since CANABIX is THC free, we have many athletes and doctors who already use it and have no issues with blood or urine tests,” says Sammy Nasrollahi, the CEO of Hydro One Beverages, “These are very promising outcomes resulting from pre-clinical studies conducted by a scientific team at Augusta University. As the central core of our mission, we are committed to continue working with the scientific community to promote a higher quality healthier lifestyle by expanding our effective and affordable solutions to those managing prediabetes and diabetes.”

CANABIX comes in three flavors: lemon cucumber, dragon fruit and peach tea. CANABIX the first and only beverage containing 30 MG of CBD and probiotics. A limited number of CANABIX samples are currently available for purchase through Hydro One Beverages by contacting Sammy Nasrollahi at snasrollahi@hydroonebeverages.com.

Hydro One beverages is based in Greenwood SC, known for their Revd drink, the first and only natural diabetic friendly beverage patented by the USA Trade and Patent Office # 8652550

**Disclosure: Dr. Babak Baban is affiliated with Hydro One beverages.