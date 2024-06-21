Carlson & Work's Rebecca Carlson Named 2024 Top Rank Attorney by Nevada Business Magazine
Family Law Attorney, Rebecca Carlson, has been recognized by Nevada Business Magazine as a Top Rank attorney in Northern Nevada.
I'm honored to receive such recognition from my colleagues in the region. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Carlson & Work team.”RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carlson & Work is proud to announce that Co-Founder and Equity Partner Rebecca Carlson has been named a 2024 Top Rank Attorney by Nevada Business Magazine. The prestigious list recognizes leading attorneys in both private and public practice who have been voted for by their peers.
— Rebecca Carlson
The rigorous selection process involved nearly 3,000 individual votes from Nevada-licensed attorneys, with multiple levels of verification and scrutiny to ensure the integrity of the rankings.
Carlson & Work is a leading Nevada family law and criminal defense firm, known for its expertise, compassion, and dedication to achieving favorable outcomes for its clients. The firm specializes in multiple areas related to Nevada families, including divorce, child custody, spousal support, criminal defense and more. Rebecca Carlson's recognition as a Top Rank Attorney further solidifies the firm's reputation for excellence in the legal field.
