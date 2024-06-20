State launches Wildfire Dashboard for South Fork and Salt fires – Online community meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. today 

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office today announced the launch of a new Wildfire Dashboard, providing real-time updates and critical information on the South Fork and Salt fires. This dashboard is designed to keep residents informed and enhance public safety during wildfire season.

“Ensuring the safety and well-being of our communities is our top priority,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. ‘The Wildfire Dashboard is an important resource for New Mexicans, providing them with the timely information they need during wildfire events.”

The Wildfire Dashboard offers a comprehensive overview of current fire conditions, including fire perimeter maps, evacuation zones, air quality reports, and weather forecasts. By accessing this dashboard, residents can stay updated on the latest developments and make informed decisions to protect their homes and families.

In addition to the dashboard launch, a community meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2024. Members of the public are invited to join the meeting via livestream on the Southwest Incident Management Team 5 Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SWIMT5. A Facebook account is not required to participate in the livestream.

This meeting will provide an opportunity for residents to receive updates from fire officials and learn more about the ongoing efforts to combat the South Fork and Salt fires.

For the latest news and updates on New Mexico wildfires, please visit the dashboard at: https://www.nm.gov/wildfire-updates/.