OMB Control Number: 0910-0929

Expiration Date: 06/30/2027

The National Survey on Numerical Claims in Prescription Drug Advertising is designed to assess how adults interpret different claims used in prescription drug advertising. Findings from this study will help to improve claims that use numbers or “numerical” claims.

This FDA-sponsored survey uses an address-based sampling method to contact a nationally representative sample of U.S. adults. The survey is mailed to households from July to September, 2024 and adults (18 years and older) are asked to complete the web-based survey. Participation will help improve claims made about benefits and risks in prescription drug advertising.