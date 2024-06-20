A Coalition of 18 Attorneys General Request Public Hearing on DEA Rescheduling of Marijuana

Attorney General Mike Hilgers joined a coalition of 18 Attorneys General in support of calls for a public hearing on the federal government’s proposal to move marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III under the Federal Controlled Substances Act. The proposed rescheduling would likely result in a significant expansion of the marijuana industry in locations where recreational marijuana is legal under state law, such as Colorado.

The letter emphasizes the need to consider the potential harmful impacts of rescheduling marijuana. A public hearing would ensure the federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has an opportunity to hear from subject matter experts (including scientists, physicians, and law enforcement officials) and thus ensure that DEA’s evaluation of the important sociological and scientific issues at stake is based on the best available information.