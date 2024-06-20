Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,497 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,736 in the last 365 days.

A Coalition of 18 Attorneys General Request Public Hearing on DEA Rescheduling of Marijuana

Attorney General Mike Hilgers joined a coalition of 18 Attorneys General in support of calls for a public hearing on the federal government’s proposal to move marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III under the Federal Controlled Substances Act. The proposed rescheduling would likely result in a significant expansion of the marijuana industry in locations where recreational marijuana is legal under state law, such as Colorado.

The letter emphasizes the need to consider the potential harmful impacts of rescheduling marijuana.  A public hearing would ensure the federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has an opportunity to hear from subject matter experts (including scientists, physicians, and law enforcement officials) and thus ensure that DEA’s evaluation of the important sociological and scientific issues at stake is based on the best available information.

You just read:

A Coalition of 18 Attorneys General Request Public Hearing on DEA Rescheduling of Marijuana

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more