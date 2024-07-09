EdTech Trio Wins Big at InfoComm 2024, Taking Home Three Best of Show Awards
Leading Innovators in Educational Technology Celebrated for Outstanding Achievements at InfoComm 2024, Securing Top Honors Across Multiple Categories.
The NEXT Hub represents the culmination of our commitment to developing innovative solutions that empower users to connect, collaborate, and achieve more.”GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clear Touch®, a leading provider of interactive displays and collaboration solutions, and NUITEQ®, a global pioneer in collaborative meeting technology, are thrilled to announce that their revolutionary NEXT Hub has been recognized with two prestigious Best of Show awards at InfoComm 2024, the industry's leading AV trade show.
— Keone Trask, President of Clear Touch
The NEXT Hub, a powerful display update solution packed with collaborative software and audio/visual hardware, impressed judges in both the Tech & Learning and Sound & Video Contractor categories. This recognition underscores the NEXT Hub's ability to seamlessly modernize display technology with exceptional Android 13 OS, collaboration tools, and native Google apps, creating an ideal environment for sustainable and engaging collaboration in any setting.
"We are incredibly honored to receive these Best of Show awards from InfoComm," said Keone Trask, President of Clear Touch. "The NEXT Hub represents the culmination of our commitment to developing innovative solutions that empower users to connect, collaborate, and achieve more. These awards are a testament to the exceptional design and functionality of the NEXT Hub, and we're excited to bring this groundbreaking technology to market."
The awards’ editorial team has said that “the InfoComm awards are one of our largest throughout the year where we see some of the most innovative Pro AV products and solutions on the market - and this year did not disappoint … those who have been selected should be extremely proud as they had that something extra that really impressed our judges - well done to you all.”
Clear Digital's Evo Roll Series Captures Best of Show in Digital Signage Category
Further demonstrating Clear Touch's dedication to delivering best-in-class visual solutions, Clear Digital, a brand of Clear Touch focused on digital signage, also received a coveted Best of Show award at InfoComm 2024. The Evo Roll Series, a revolutionary line of mobile digital A-frame displays, was recognized as the top solution in the Digital Signage category.
"The Evo Roll Series is designed to provide businesses with a dynamic and visually stunning digital signage solution," said Keone Trask, President of Clear Touch. "We are delighted that InfoComm has recognized the innovation and functionality of this product."
About Clear Touch
Clear Touch® is a leading provider of interactive displays and collaboration solutions that enhance learning, communication, and engagement in classrooms, conference rooms, and public spaces around the globe.
About NUITEQ®
NUITEQ® is a global pioneer in collaborative meeting technology, providing intuitive software and hardware solutions that empower teams to create, share, and innovate together.
Adria Bowman
Clear Touch
+1 864-973-7973
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube