Brookfield License Office Set to Temporarily Close August 1, 2024

The Missouri Department of Revenue has announced the temporary closing of the license office in Brookfield, Missouri, located at 223 N Main Street, Brookfield, Mo., 64628. The last day of operations will be Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

The Department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

Chillicothe License Office – 730 South Washington, Chillicothe, Mo., 64601

Macon License Office – 210 N Rubey, Macon, Mo., 63552

Keytesville License Office – 306 South Cherry, Keytesville, Mo., 65261

A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at

dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

License Plate Renewal — The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check here to see if your county participates.

— Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

Citizens may also renew vehicle and watercraft registrations by phone at (573) 751-1957, Monday -Friday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

