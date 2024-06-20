Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,480 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,721 in the last 365 days.

Provincial Consultation on Environment Bill held for stakeholders in Buala, Isabel Province

HONIARA, SOLOMON ISLANDS, 19th June 2024 – A one day Government consultation on the Environment Bill 2023 got underway in Buala today.

The Bill was taken to all provincial stakeholders for consultation since last year with 6 provinces covered and three remaining provinces to be consulted before it is expected to be tabled in Parliament this year.

Today’s consultations presented the draft Environment Bill 2023 with the stakeholders  reviewing and providing vital comments and feedbacks to improve the current Bill.

A statement from Ms. Debra Kereseka, Deputy Director Environment of the Environment and Conservation Division says the outcomes from the consultations will form the basis of the bill to be finalized. She says the law is the foundation of environmental governance, as it safeguards our Environment through promotion of sustainable development.

 “We depend very much on our environment everyday and it is our livelihood. Therefore, we need to look after it. As such, it is important that we understand the laws that govern our environment. Our rights and responsibilities are stipulated under the law”

Ms Kereseka added that there are a lot of uncontrolled developments taking place around us that needs to be guided and controlled by a robust legislation

“Today, we witness a lot of developments around us that we cannot stop but we can control it through legislation. The environment act 1998 has gone through review since 2014 and has now become a draft Bill. We are now at the final stages of provincial consultations”

The consultation in Buala was represented by officers from various organizations and facilitated by officers from the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, Disaster Management & Meteorology through the support from UK Government under the OPCC Project.

The provincial consultation exercise will extend to the three remaining provinces by this year.

MECDM PRESS

 

 

You just read:

Provincial Consultation on Environment Bill held for stakeholders in Buala, Isabel Province

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more