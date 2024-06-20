MBE Honours and Award to Chief Superintendent Christopher Bwekulyi of CSSI

On 14 June 2024. Chief Superintendent Christopher Bwekulyi, Acting Deputy Commissioner Administration of Correctional Service Solomon Islands (CSSI) are among the Honours and Awards Recipients during the 75th official Birthday of His Majesty King Charles III at the National Stadium in Honiara.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Bwekulyi received the Order of the British Empire (MBE) Medal from the Acting Governor General His Excellency Honourable Patteson John Oti, for the services to the Correctional Service Solomon Islands and to the Community.

Mr Christopher Bwekulyi was conscripted in 1993 into Solomon Islands Prison Service to now then the Correctional Service Solomon Islands. He demonstrated exceptional leadership capabilities as he expeditiously move through Correctional Ranks as such; the Assistant Intelligence Officer, Senior Human Resources Administration Officer, Human Resources Coordinator, Deputy Director Human Resources, Director Human Resources, Commandant Rove Central Correctional Centre and currently his the Acting Deputy Commissioner Administration.

MBE Recipient Mr. Bwekulyi says, “I am deeply grateful for this national honor. Thank you for recognizing my efforts and presenting me with this prestigious award. Receiving this award is truly humbling, and I am immensely thankful for the recognition in acknowledging my hard work and dedication”.

“Your belief in me and my work is a tremendous source of motivation and thank you for recognizing my contributions and for inspiring me to continue striving for excellence”.

CSSI Commissioner Mactus Forau congratulates, Acting Deputy Commissioner Administration Christopher Bwekulyi for recipient of the Kings Birthday Honours and Award in recognition of his outstanding service and dedication to the Correctional Service Solomon Islands (CSSI), Solomon Islands Government (SIG) and the Community.

We are extremely delighted of Mr Bwekulyi contribution and been recognised nationally is an honor he deserve, and I congratulate him on his achievement.

