From Soldier to Storyteller: The Inspiring Journey of ‘Diesel’ Dave Galloway in Making Seyboro
LA GRANGE, NC, 28551, UNITED SATES OF AMERICA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world that often celebrates fictional heroes, Making Seyboro by ‘Diesel’ Dave Galloway brings to light the real-life adventures of an extraordinary man living an ordinary life. Releasing on September 3, 2020, this non-fiction masterpiece promises to captivate and inspire readers with its heartfelt and humorous narrative.
Dave Galloway, affectionately known as ‘Diesel,’ takes readers on a journey through his life, beginning with his childhood dreams and continuing through his decorated 20-year career in the United States Air Force. The book offers a glimpse into his post-military life, marked by an unwavering love for his family, a newfound faith in Christianity, and a passion for life on two wheels – whether bicycles or motorcycles.
Making Seyboro stand out not just for its engaging storytelling but also for its genuine portrayal of life’s ups and downs. Galloway’s adventures, like the memorable overnight mission with his friend Frank to find a runaway daughter in a large town, are both amusing and inspiring. This memoir is a testament to the power of perseverance and the importance of family, faith, and friendship.
Born in Baltimore in 1951, Galloway’s life transformed when he joined the Air Force in 1973. After retiring as a Master Sergeant in 1994, he made significant contributions in various fields, including serving as the Director of the NORTH CAROLINA Motorcycle Safety Program until a critical bicycle crash in 2006 altered his path. Despite this setback, Galloway embraced writing, fulfilling his long-held dream and sharing his life’s story with the world. Apart from “Making Seyboro”, he has published 2 more books named “Being Seyboro” and “Chasing Seyboro”. “Chasing Seyboro” is about his life following his disastrous bicycle crash.
Early reviews on platforms like Amazon and Kirkus Reviews highlight Making Seyboro as an endearingly earnest account that resonates with a wide audience. Readers praise its blend of humor, life lessons, and inspirational themes.
For those seeking an uplifting read filled with authentic experiences and valuable insights, Making Seyboro is now available for purchase on Amazon and other major retailers. Join Diesel Dave on his incredible journey and discover the extraordinary within the ordinary.
Thomas Walker
Dave Galloway, affectionately known as ‘Diesel,’ takes readers on a journey through his life, beginning with his childhood dreams and continuing through his decorated 20-year career in the United States Air Force. The book offers a glimpse into his post-military life, marked by an unwavering love for his family, a newfound faith in Christianity, and a passion for life on two wheels – whether bicycles or motorcycles.
Making Seyboro stand out not just for its engaging storytelling but also for its genuine portrayal of life’s ups and downs. Galloway’s adventures, like the memorable overnight mission with his friend Frank to find a runaway daughter in a large town, are both amusing and inspiring. This memoir is a testament to the power of perseverance and the importance of family, faith, and friendship.
Born in Baltimore in 1951, Galloway’s life transformed when he joined the Air Force in 1973. After retiring as a Master Sergeant in 1994, he made significant contributions in various fields, including serving as the Director of the NORTH CAROLINA Motorcycle Safety Program until a critical bicycle crash in 2006 altered his path. Despite this setback, Galloway embraced writing, fulfilling his long-held dream and sharing his life’s story with the world. Apart from “Making Seyboro”, he has published 2 more books named “Being Seyboro” and “Chasing Seyboro”. “Chasing Seyboro” is about his life following his disastrous bicycle crash.
Early reviews on platforms like Amazon and Kirkus Reviews highlight Making Seyboro as an endearingly earnest account that resonates with a wide audience. Readers praise its blend of humor, life lessons, and inspirational themes.
For those seeking an uplifting read filled with authentic experiences and valuable insights, Making Seyboro is now available for purchase on Amazon and other major retailers. Join Diesel Dave on his incredible journey and discover the extraordinary within the ordinary.
Thomas Walker
Digital Group
email us here