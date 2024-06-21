Burns Funding Equation, a Podcast, Features Entrepreneur and Private Equity Executive Emily Crooke
Crooke is currently the Director of Investments and Strategy at a private equity firm in Atlanta.
Emily is inspiring for endless energy and a business acumen beyond her years. I have no doubt that she was take her experience at the private equity firm and apply one day to her own business.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Burns Funding, an alternative funding company that helps entrepreneurs and investors obtain private unsecured debt capital, announced today the third episode of the Burns Funding Equation, a Podcast, which features entrepreneur and private equity executive Emily Crooke.
Crooke graduated from the University of Florida in 2019 with a master’s degree in international business. Shortly after that, she met Burns and embraced several different entrepreneurial ventures before being named Director of Investments and Strategy at Peachtree Group, a private equity firm in Atlanta, in 2024.
Burns and Crooke have maintained their connection through the years.
“Emily is inspiring for endless energy and a business acumen beyond her years,” said Burns. “I have no doubt that she was take her experience at the private equity firm and apply one day to her own business.”
Crooke said she has appreciated the “mentoring” from Burns through the years.
“While Peter and I have never met, we have had countless phone calls, during which he has been a tremendous mentoring resource,” said Crooke. “I marvel at his ability as a connector, whether it is people or ideas.”
ABOUT PETER J. BURNS III
Based in La Jolla, California, Peter J. Burns III grew up in a well-established New England family in New Canaan, Connecticut. He was briefly educated at the United States Military Academy Preparatory School at West Point, the University of Virginia (UVA), and finally, Harvard Business School's Owners and Presidents Management Program. While his two younger brothers went on to have very successful traditional business careers, Burns chose the life of a startup entrepreneur.
Burns started hundreds of businesses over the ensuing decades. In the early 2000s, he moved to Arizona and became a pro bono adjunct faculty member at the highly respected Barrett Honors College at Arizona State University. In 2006, Burns took his teaching practice across town to Grand Canyon University and its entrepreneurial founder Brent Richardson, where the two men would launch the nation’s first College of Entrepreneurship at GCU.
In recognition of his work, the Arizona chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America named Burns its Businessperson of the Year in 2007.
Shortly thereafter, Burns started Club Entrepreneur to unite entrepreneurs in an “open-source entrepreneurship” platform. The Phoenix chapter attracted 10,000 members.
In 2016, Burns moved to the West Coast and started Burns Funding to help entrepreneurs secure hard-to-get funding for their businesses.
Taken as a whole, Burns says all the businesses have a “common thread.”
“Every business I start represents my desire to help existing and would-be entrepreneurs reach their full potential,” said Burns. “Too often, they give up because of a lack of capital. I set out to solve that problem and won’t rest until every entrepreneur who needs money can secure it.”
