National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters Welcomes New Leadership
The National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (NAPIA) proudly announces the election of a dynamic new slate of officers and board of directorsNEWPORT BEACH, CA, USA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (NAPIA) proudly announces the election of a dynamic new slate of officers and board of directors at its annual meeting this past weekend in Newport Beach, California. This significant leadership transition underscores the association's ongoing commitment to excellence and advocacy in the public adjusting profession.
New Leadership Team
The incoming leadership team is poised to bring innovative approaches and fresh perspectives to the forefront of NAPIA's activities:
• President: Matthew Blumkin, Esq., Los Angeles, CA
• Vice President: Justin R. Skipton, AIC, SPPA, Phoenix, AZ
• Second Vice President: Robert Joslin, CPPA, Maui, HI
• Third Vice President: Alice Young, AIC, SPPA, Oklahoma City, OK
• Fourth Vice President: Tim Woodard, CPPA, Frisco, Texas
• Treasurer: Ray Altieri III, Tampa, FL
• Secretary: Brian Evans, AIC, SPPA, New York City, NY
Each member of this team brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of leadership within the industry. Their collective and nationwide expertise spans various facets of public adjusting, ensuring comprehensive representation and advocacy for policyholders.
Reflections from Outgoing Leadership
Chris Aldrich, the outgoing president, shared his reflections on his tenure: "It has been a privilege to lead such an esteemed organization. This past year has been filled with remarkable achievements and significant growth. I have full confidence that the incoming leadership is exceptionally well-prepared to steer NAPIA towards new heights."
Vision from the New President
Incoming President Matthew Blumkin expressed his honor and aspirations for his term: "I am deeply honored to take on the role of President of NAPIA. This organization has long stood as a beacon for professionalism and advocacy in our industry and for the benefit of our clients – policyholders across the country. I am committed to upholding the high standards set by my predecessors and look forward to working with the board of directors, our past presidents, and all of our members to advance our mission."
Board of Directors Returning Members:
• Stephanie Lee, AIC, SPPA, Edmond, OK
• Brett Cohen, SPPA, Philadelphia, PA
• Jade Bentz, New York, NY
• Clay Morrison, CPPA, Past President Seat, Galveston, TX
• Anita Taff, Marietta, GA
Alongside the new officers, NAPIA is excited to welcome the following newly elected board members.
New to the Board:
• Chris Aldrich, Past President Seat, Toms River, NJ
• Daniel Levin Gabbard, MBA, Southfield, MI
• Benny Wright, Dallas, TX
• Jaeson Taylor, JD, Cleveland, OH
• Taylor Babb, CPPA, Seattle, WA
• Wes Dillon, Miramar Beach, FL
Looking Forward
Under this robust new leadership, NAPIA is poised to enhance its advocacy efforts, expand educational opportunities, and foster a greater understanding of the public adjuster's role in the insurance industry. NAPIA works closely with partner associations including NAIC, NCOIL, CAIF, United Policy Holders, TAPIA, FAPIA, RMAPIA, PCAPIA, and others. The association remains dedicated to serving its members and the wider community, ensuring that the voices of public adjusters and the interests of policyholders continue to be heard and respected.
For further information about NAPIA's initiatives and to get involved, please visit napia.com
Written by Justin R. Skipton, AIC, SPPA
