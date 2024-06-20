The University of Newcastle is pleased to announce Kevin McCarthy’s recent appointment as the new Director of Infrastructure and Facilities Services.

University of Newcastle Director of Infrastructure and Facilites, Kevin McCarthy

Mr McCarthy, formerly the Executive Director of Facilities at Victoria University, will oversee the planning, development, and operation of the University of Newcastle’s physical infrastructure, estate, and campus services.

University of Newcastle’s Chief Operating Officer, David Toll, welcomed the appointment and acknowledged Mr McCarthy’s 35 years of extensive experience in the property service and tertiary education sectors.

“Kevin's appointment is a strategic move for the university, aligning with our objectives to create contemporary spaces and enhance the experience for students, staff, and visitors - his expertise will be a valuable addition to our team,” Mr Toll said.

"With a proven track record for managing and delivering complex award-winning capital works projects, particularly in his leadership roles at Victoria University and the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) Property Services Group, Kevin will be integral to delivering on our physical infrastructure projects, notably our major projects portfolio.

“Kevin has come on board at an exciting time as we continue to progress shaping our built environment for our students, staff and wider community through both our major projects and extensive program of smaller, but no less impactful, works. Most notably, we are progressing our proposed City Campus Student Accommodation building in Honeysuckle and our new Central Coast Campus in Gosford”.

Making the move with his family from Victoria, Mr McCarthy said the relaxed lifestyle in Newcastle and the university’s culture and impact were major drawcards in the decision to jump states and take up the role.

“When considering the position, I was struck by the University's commitment to community and improving lives, with a demonstrable impact on First Nations people, recognised research and focus on first-in-family students accessing higher education, the University’s impact is truly impressive - as a first-in-family person who values community and cohesion, these qualities resonated with me”.

“The built environment presents significant opportunities to enhance the student and staff experience, whether that be by creating student accommodation from the ground up or transforming existing properties to meet student, staff and community needs.” Mr McCarthy said.

For more information on the University of Newcastle’s major infrastructure projects, please visit: https://www.newcastle.edu.au/engage/development-projects

Related news