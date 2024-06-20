MINISTRY OF EDUCATION CONCLUDES TRANSFORMATIVE IN-SERVICE TRAINING

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Wednesday, June 19, 2024: The Ministry of Education concluded its In-service Training Program with a closing ceremony held under the theme “Transforming

Education Through Self-Renewal, Holistic Partnerships, and Digital Solutions” on Tuesday, June 18.

Chief Education Officer, Mr. Francil Morris, congratulated the participants “I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to each of you who have stuck with it and have successfully completed the demands of the programme. Your dedication to professional development is truly inspiring. I hope that the knowledge and skills you acquired over the past year are valuable assets that will undoubtedly enhance the teaching and learning experiences within your classroom.”

Mrs. Sandra Morton, Educator Extraordinaire, encouraged the participants to implement the

skills that they have learned.

“I am sure that all of you are serious about education so all that education pedagogy that you learn throughout the year, you don’t just learn it and let it fly in the wind. You are supposed to use it and show that you have a different mindset to the persons that you meet in the school.”

Ms. Alana Webbe, Teacher at Washington Archibald High School, shared her experiences from the training.

“I embarked on this journey with the sole purpose of taking in as much information as possible in order to maximize my potential and help myself be the best educator I can be. However, there were many challenges throughout this year and in order to overcome them, this required me to make some adjustments in my approach.”

The closing ceremony marked a significant milestone in the Ministry of Education’s efforts to transform the educational sector through innovative practices and the latest pedagogical

strategies.