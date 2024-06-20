Second Year of PLATINUM Partnership From SKELEC

June 20, 2024-For a second consecutive year, SKELEC has signed on with the St Kitts Music Festival (SKMF) as a PLATINUM Sponsor. This partnership will facilitate the installation of the electrical and lighting infrastructure necessary to power the festival.

The decision to sponsor the music festival aligns with SKELEC’s commitment to power the community by supporting cultural and community initiatives like the St. Kitts Music Festival.

In a release, SKELEC’s General Manager, Mr. Clement Williams, said, “SKELEC is

pleased to be onboard once again as a platinum sponsor for the St. Kitts Music Festival. We are immensely proud to support the St. Kitts Music Festival as a platinum sponsor.

This festival is more than just an entertainment event; it is a vibrant celebration of

culture, community, and the power of music to unite us all. At SKELEC, we believe in

the importance of powering the community and supporting initiatives that enhance the

quality of life for our residents and visitors alike.”

According to the Festival Executive Committee Chairman Allister Williams, “We extend

our profound gratitude to SKELEC for the second year as a PLATINUM partner. Their

support ensures a spectacular musical extravaganza that resonates with residents and

visitors”.

He further remarked that the success of the festival depends on the active

support of the Corporate Community such as SKELEC.

For updates and additional details, patrons are asked to log on to the Festival’s website:

www.stkittsmusicfestival.com where tickets can also be purchased starting from US $50

or EC $135.