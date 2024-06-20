Coquihalla Canyon Park will partially reopen in mid-July

CANADA, June 20 - A portion of Coquihalla Canyon Park, including the first two Othello Tunnels, will reopen in mid-July.

In November 2021, an atmospheric river brought heavy rain and severe flooding, damaging more than 30 sites in the park, including the historic Othello Tunnels built in 1914. Bridge foundations were also affected, along with the stability of the canyon slopes above and inside the tunnels, increasing the risk of falling rocks. Local access roads and trails were also eroded by the flooding.

The first phase of restoration work to safely reopen the park is underway and will allow people to access the park from the parking lot to the end of the second tunnel.

Crews have nearly finished removing loose or unstable soil, rocks and vegetation along the canyon slopes and tunnels, and steel bars have been grouted into place to help stabilize rocks. Pinned mesh will be added to part of the ceiling and walls of the first tunnel. Sprayed concrete will be applied wherever the rock is significantly deteriorated.

To reduce the risk of debris falling onto the trail adjacent to the tunnels, drape mesh will be installed along portions of the top of the canyon slope. Some areas along the trail are also being resurfaced and elevated to prevent similar damage from flooding.

The exact date of the reopening will be posted on the park webpage and BC Parks social media in the coming weeks. The rest of the park is projected to open in 2025.

The total cost of the project is approximately $4.5 million and is largely supported through the Government of Canada’s Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements. BC Parks is working with First Nations and archeology and cultural heritage specialists to avoid potential impacts to archeological and heritage values during construction.