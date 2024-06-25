FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 12, 2024

Governor Parson Requests Federal Disaster Declaration in Response to Severe Storms, Tornadoes and Flooding

Today, Governor Mike Parson requested that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approve a major disaster declaration to provide federal assistance to 15 counties in response to multiple severe weather systems that impacted the state from May 19 – 27. These storms generated tornadoes, high winds, heavy rain, and flooding across southern Missouri, causing significant damage to homes, businesses, and public infrastructure.

For more information, call 573-751-6294 or e-mail katy.linnenbrink@sema.dps.mo.gov