SHIRA YEVIN 'YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR' FINALIST, SHOWCASES GRITTY IN PINK AT MUSIC ALLY NEXT SUMMIT IN LONDON
INPINK's Global Gig Marketplace: Advancing Music Industry Equity by Connecting Diverse Female Professionals with Worldwide Opportunities.
Being named a finalist for this international award is an absolute honor and reflects the power of our mission's global resonance”LONDON, UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shira Yevin, CEO and founder of Gritty In Pink, is breaking ground for gender equality in music by winning one of the prestigious 'Young Entrepreneur of the Year' finalist spots at the Music Ally NEXT: Music and Technology Summit in London, UK. Yevin captivated the audience as a force to be reckoned with, presenting the revolutionary INPINK marketplace, which is building AI technology to help companies source diverse female music professionals.
— Shira Yevin
Music Ally Next is a convergence of technology and music industry leaders that spotlights trailblazers shaping the future of music. Yevin's recognition as a top finalist marks a seismic shift, as Gritty In Pink spearheads a global movement to dismantle gatekeeping and democratize access for women in the industry worldwide.
"Being named a finalist for this international award is an absolute honor and reflects the power of our mission’s global resonance," said Shira Yevin. "We are just getting started and are exhilarated to be putting roots down in Europe by forming strategic partnerships in the UK."
Since its inception, Gritty In Pink has embarked on an unstoppable trajectory to change the music landscape, forming a dynamic platform and community advocating for women's equity in the music industry. Since then, the collective hasn’t slowed its momentum. In 2022, the company graduated from the Long Beach Accelerator and successfully launched the INPINK marketplace. Along with appointing Grammy award-winning artist and queer icon Melissa Etheridge as a Strategic Advisor. In addition, it announced lead investment from industry giant Live Nation in the female-led startup’s pre-seed round. This funding round also features other prominent investors such as Gaingels, VC Celebrity Arlan Hamilton (Founder of Backstage Capital), and Alternative Wealth Partners.
INPINK's mission is to cultivate a diverse pool of female talent to directly tackle critical Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) challenges by increasing visibility and promoting financial prosperity for women in music. The platform has garnered $300,000 in transactions to date and surpassed 20,000 users, with its events accumulating over 10 million impressions in 2023.
###
About Gritty In Pink:
Gritty In Pink is a new platform empowering women in music, building the INPINK Marketplace. Founder Shira Yevin has a history of breaking down barriers and carving out a space for women as the creator of the Vans Warped Tour Shiragirl Stage, featuring 300+ female musicians, including Joan Jett and Paramore. Gritty In Pink continues the legacy of providing a community for female voices in a male-dominated industry, showcasing 300+ artists with a collective following of 30 million on IG/TikTok. For more information, please visit www.inpink.com
Amanda Samoyloff
Samoyloff PR
amanda@samoyloffpr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Gritty In Pink x NY Tech Week 2024