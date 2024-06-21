Evolving Solutions Named One of Minnesota’s 2024 Top Workplaces

Evolving Solutions has been named one of the Top 200 Workplaces in Minnesota by the Star Tribune. The company ranked as a Top 10 workplace in our category.

HAMEL, MN, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evolving Solutions has been named one of the Top 200 Workplaces in Minnesota by the Star Tribune. The company ranked as a Top 10 workplace in our category. A complete list of those selected is available at startribune.com/mn-top-workplaces.“It is an honor to be named a Top Workplace by Star Tribune for the third year in a row. This award validates reflects our commitment to fostering a positive work environment where each team member can thrive and grow,” said Jaime Gmach, chief executive officer, Evolving Solutions. “I believe this ranking reflects our strong culture and values. Our team’s unwavering dedication and collaborative spirit have made us a Top Workplace, and it is the reason we are able to deliver superior value to our clients.”Top Workplaces recognizes the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on employee opinions measuring engagement, organizational health and satisfaction. The analysis included responses from 149,176 employees at Minnesota public, private and nonprofit organizations.The rankings in the Star Tribune Top 200 Workplaces are based on survey information collected by Energage, an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention. To qualify for the Star Tribune Top Workplaces, a company must have more than 50 employees in Minnesota. Over 5,000 companies were invited to participate. Rankings were composite scores calculated purely on the basis of employee responses.“Our employees are the heart of our success. This is why we strive to make Evolving Solutions a great place to work where everyone feels valued, empowered, and excited to contribute,” said Bo Gebbie, president, Evolving Solutions. “Their passion and dedication make us a Top Workplace, and we’re honored to celebrate this achievement together.”Star Tribune CEO and Publisher Steve Grove said, “The companies in the Star Tribune Top 200 Workplaces deserve high praise for creating the very best work environments in the state of Minnesota. My congratulations to each of these exceptional companies.”Evolving Solutions helps clients modernize and automate their mission-critical applications and infrastructure to support business transformation. Our business is client-centric consulting and delivery of technical solutions to enable modern operations in a hybrid cloud world.Learn more about Evolving Solutions – and how to join one of Minnesota’s top workplaces – at www.evolvingsol.com ###