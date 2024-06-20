Justice Department Secures Agreement with Worldwide Staffing Agency to Resolve Claims of Hiring Discrimination in the United States

The Justice Department announced today that it has secured a settlement agreement with eTeam Inc. (eTeam), an online staffing agency that provides services to companies throughout the United States and around the world. The agreement resolves the department’s determination that eTeam discriminated against non-U.S. citizens with permission to work in the United States by excluding them from job opportunities based on their citizenship or immigration status, in violation of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA).

“Staffing companies cannot engage in hiring and recruiting practices that unlawfully exclude or deter people with permission to work in the United States because of their citizenship or immigration status,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Justice Department will continue to hold companies accountable for engaging in practices that create barriers to employment, in violation of our nation’s federal civil rights laws.”

The Civil Rights Division’s Immigrant and Employee Rights Section (IER)’s investigation found that during various months in 2021, eTeam regularly distributed job advertisements that contained unlawful hiring restrictions based on citizenship status or otherwise screened out candidates based on their citizenship status. These actions harmed lawful permanent residents and individuals granted asylum or refugee status by deterring them from applying to the job advertisements and failing to meaningfully consider those who did apply.

Under the terms of the settlement, eTeam will pay $232,500 in civil penalties to the United States and set aside $325,000 to compensate affected workers. The agreement also requires eTeam to train its personnel on the INA’s requirements, revise its employment policies and be subject to departmental monitoring and reporting requirements.

IER is responsible for enforcing the anti-discrimination provision of the INA. Among other things, the statute generally prohibits discrimination based on citizenship status and national origin in hiring, firing or recruitment or referral for a fee; unfair documentary practices; retaliation and intimidation.

Find more information on how employers can avoid discrimination in recruiting and hiring on IER’s website. Learn more about IER’s work and how to get assistance through this brief video. Applicants or employees who believe they were discriminated against based on their citizenship, immigration status or national origin in hiring, firing, recruitment or during the employment eligibility verification process (Form I-9 and E-Verify) or subjected to retaliation, may file a charge. The public can also call IER’s worker hotline at 1-800-255-7688 (1-800-237-2515, TTY for hearing impaired); call IER’s employer hotline at 1-800-255-8155 (1-800-237-2515, TTY for hearing impaired); sign up for a live webinar or watch an on-demand presentation; email IER@usdoj.gov; or visit IER’s English and Spanish websites. Sign up for email updates from IER.