Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,855 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,703 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Jackley Announces Joseph Hoek First Degree Murder Trial To Start April 21, 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, June 20, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that the First-Degree Murder trial of Joseph Gene Hoek of Sioux Falls will start April 21, 2025. Hoek is charged with First Degree Murder and Aggravated Eluding in the Feb. 2, 2024 death of Moody County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ken Prorok.

The trial date was set during a status hearing held Thursday at the Moody County Courthouse in Flandreau. The trial is scheduled for five weeks.

Attorney General Jackley earlier this year provided written notice to the court on the state’s intention to seek the death penalty if a jury finds the defendant guilty of First-Degree Murder.

The defendant has pleaded not guilty and is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

-30-

You just read:

Attorney General Jackley Announces Joseph Hoek First Degree Murder Trial To Start April 21, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more