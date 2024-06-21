EDRM Trusted Partner Losey AI, LLC Offers Customizable Panel of AI Experts for Lawyers

I thought you might like to see what I did in less than 10 minutes today with the help of your expert panel...it is not exactly what I would do point by point, but boy is it a giant step forward.” — Hon. Ralph Artigliere (ret.)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EDRM Trusted Partner, Losey AI, LLC announced the public availability of its customizable GPT called the Panel of AI Experts for Lawyers. This cutting-edge AI tool enhances legal practice by providing expert analysis quickly and accurately. It proposes diverse solutions to problems from many perspectives.

The Panel of AI Experts for Lawyers is helpful for instant education of lawyers and staff on a wide range of topics, especially those related to AI. It can also be used to “brainstorm” new practical solutions to client problems. The vetted custom ChatGPT software is available now at no additional charge on the OpenAI site with a basic OpenAI subscription.

Diverse expert input from AI will play a central role in organizations, especially law firms and corporate law departments, as they strive to stay competitive, educate employees on AI and brainstorm new ideas. This custom GPT allows users to choose panelists from a diverse group of potential experts on any subject. The software then directs the experts to debate among themselves and come up with possible solutions to the problems you ask them to consider.

After months of testing, with many of the tests and results released to the public for replication, Losey AI, LLC, released its custom GPT described in this white paper, “Panel of AI Experts for Lawyers.” This cutting-edge AI tool enhances legal practice by providing expert analysis quickly and accurately and proposing diverse solutions to problems from many perspectives. Human lawyers and support professionals using this software can tune the prompts and validate the output, as well as assess the tool and the testing it underwent prior to release.

The Custom Legal Brainstorm GPT tool can be accessed here: https://chatgpt.com/g/g-pv5Ro7XmX-panel-of-ai-experts-for-lawyers.

“I thought you might like to see what I did in less than 10 minutes today with the help of your expert panel. Obviously, it is not exactly what I would do point by point, but boy is it a giant step forward in an instant,” the Hon. Ralph Artigliere (ret.) reported to creator Ralph Losey. “I am extremely pleased.”

The custom GPT program is designed to provide a ready-made template applying a customizable handpicked panel of expert perspectives to address problems or questions using just a couple of keystrokes. Panel of AI Experts for Lawyers has been expertly programmed and tested by Ralph Losey and built into OpenAI using state of the art prompt engineering for ease of use and dependable results. Like any generative AI product, the results need to be carefully verified by the user to uncover hallucinations, error, or bias.

"I’ve included a child panelist for simplified language in results as well as a Devil’s Advocate to surface objections and a contrarian approach," said Ralph Losey, CEO of Losey AI, LLC. "I’m hopeful this tool will be the time saving, economically feasible use case to introduce LLM’s into legal professionals’ practice."

Among the EDRM opportunities and resources available to partners like Losey AI, LLC are the ability to connect, network and contribute via EDRM projects and events, share their service and product offerings and enhance brand awareness to a global community. The EDRM community of knowledgeable, multidisciplinary professionals is building resources to enhance e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance frameworks, processes and standards.

“Losey AI, LLC is making its tools available to our EDRM community, saving us enormous time and frustration to use ChatGPT with confidence,” said Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist for EDRM. “EDRM is proud to amplify the results of Ralph Losey’s hours of experimentation to jumpstart appropriate pickup of this transformational technology.”

As a Trusted Partner, Losey AI, LLC has access to the EDRM community, comprising 33% corporations, 30% law firms and 23% software and service providers, 12% governments with the remaining 2% being a mix of educators, students, judges and media in 145 countries spanning six continents.

Losey AI, LLC will also present a complimentary webinar with Florida CLE credit on the EDRM platform on June 28 called “My AI Did It!” Is No Excuse for Unethical or Unprofessional Conduct: Consideration of recent case law and ethics opinions. Register for the webinar here.

Learn more about Losey AI, LLC’s important offerings at https://losey.ai.

About Losey AI, LLC

Losey AI, LLC is committed to educating lawyers and judges on technology issues, especially the new advances in artificial intelligence. Losey AI offers tools, resources and CLE's for legal professionals. Learn more about Losey AI, LLC at https://losey.ai.

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of eDiscovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides, specifications and frameworks to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 145 countries, spanning 6 continents and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM at https://EDRM.net.

EDRM Media Contact