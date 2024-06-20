Sen. Jackson, Rep. Grills, & Secretary of State Hargett Announce TOP Grants for Dyer County Libraries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Sen. Ed Jackson, State Rep. Rusty Grills, and Secretary of State Tre Hargett recently announced two Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grants totaling $6,176 for libraries in Dyer County.

Specifically, the Hamilton Parks Public Library will receive $2,714 to help cover the cost of Wi-Fi hotspots. A $3,462 grant will also support solar charging stations at McIver’s Grant Public Library.

“These grants will enhance both the quality and accessibility of services provided within our local library institutions,” said Sen. Jackson. “These facilities offer critical resources to the communities they serve, and this new funding will play an essential role in bolstering connectivity for more citizens in Dyer County.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and are administered through the Secretary of State’s office.

“We’re so blessed to have local libraries that give our citizens increased access to the growing digital world and a vast amount of educational materials,” said Rep. Grills. “These grants will provide a solar charging station and Wi-Fi hotspots for those in the community who need them. Thank you to Secretary Hargett for your support, and congratulations to our hard-working library professionals.”

TOP grant funding is available for Tennessee public libraries to address unique needs within their communities. Grants can be used for digital literacy training, hotspots, solar charging stations, and increased internet access at the library facility.

“Thank you to Sen. Jackson and Rep. Grills for their continued advocacy and support of local libraries. They know that increasing access to technological services for Tennesseans is an important function of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “These grants enhance efforts to better address the needs of library patrons in the communities these facilities serve.”

This year, more than $394,000 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 60 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla.