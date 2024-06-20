Pride and patriotism: Army Reserve officer recognized at Chicago Cubs game

CHICAGO –

Major League Baseball’s Chicago Cubs honored U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Brian Dunn, a public affairs officer for the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, for his military service during their Pride Month observance home game versus the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field, June 17, 2024.

Dunn, a proud member of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer community, received a standing ovation and applause from more than 36,000 roaring spectators while standing on the field for the game’s “Military Salute”.

For Dunn, this moment was not just a personal honor but also a testament to the progress made in fostering an inclusive environment where individuals can proudly serve their country and be true to themselves.

“Throughout history, LGBTQ servicemembers like myself have served our country despite barriers to service and challenges dealing with society’s stigma surrounding simply who we are,” said Dunn.

“In the past my daughter and husband attended my assumption of command and promotion ceremonies where I needed to introduce my husband as a family member or friend,” explained Dunn.” Here at Wrigley Field on Pride Night, my daughter saw me recognized for my service in the Army Reserve in front of tens of thousands of baseball fans.”

Dunn joined the Reserve Officers' Training Corps in 1993 as a student at the Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne, Florida, and received his commission as an officer with the Adjutant General Corps in 1997.

Throughout his 27 years in the U.S. Army Reserve, Dunn served in various roles such as Headquarters and Headquarters Company Commander, Assistant Chief of Staff G-1, and Assistant Professor of Military Science at the University of Illinois-Chicago.

Dunn mobilized in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, and his top military awards include two Meritorious Service Medals, and the Army Commendation Medal.

Following his recognition on the field, Dunn’s daughter Ashley Lanfair-Graves commented on what it was like for her to witness the event.

“To me, he’s just my dad. But it was pretty cool to see him on the jumbotron being honored at the Cubs game tonight. I’m proud of him.”

Pride Month is celebrated annually in the month of June to promote equality and acceptance for LGBTQ individuals and to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall Uprising, a series of protests and demonstrations that were a major turning point in the LGBTQ right’s movement in the United States.