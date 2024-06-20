Singleton Resolution to Designate July as ‘Cleft and Craniofacial Awareness and Prevention Month’ Advances 

TRENTON – The Senate Health, Human Services, and Senior Citizens’ Committee advanced legislation sponsored by Senator Troy Singleton that would designate July as “Cleft and Craniofacial Awareness and Prevention Month’, in an effort to foster a greater understanding of these conditions, promote research and prevention efforts, and support individuals and families who are affected by conditions like cleft lip and palate.

“The root causes of cleft lip and palate conditions developing during pregnancy remain unknown,” said Senator Singleton (D-Burlington). “With a month to promote awareness and prevention, we can advance the research being done, hope to identify the causes, and support prevention strategies going forward.”

The resolution, SJR-100, notes that a cleft lip occurs when the tissue that makes up the lip does not join completely before birth and results in an opening in the upper lip. Cleft palate, meanwhile, occurs when the tissue that makes up the roof of the mouth does not join together completely during pregnancy.

According to 2019 New Jersey State Health Assessment Data, of every 10,000 live births of New Jersey resident mothers 4.43 were born with cleft lip and palate while 1.41 were born with cleft lip but without cleft palate.

The Committee advanced the resolution in a unanimous vote.