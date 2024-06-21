Private Funding Helps Americans Welcome Refugees into Their Neighborhoods
White House cites work of WelcomeNST in announcing financial support for private resettlement
This is a game changer. This remarkable grant, minimizing burdens of fundraising for groups preparing to welcome refugee families, puts this transformative work within reach. Now is the time to act.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WelcomeNST, the national leader in private settlement of refugees in the U.S., is working with the White House, the Welcome Corps, the Shapiro Foundation, and others to provide nearly $10,000 to private groups who offer refuge to a refugee family of four in their neighborhoods.
This groundbreaking financial incentive, available through July 31, 2024, enables Americans to step up to meet this extraordinary moment and unlock the American Dream for families desperately seeking refuge.
“This is a game changer,” said Elizabeth Davis-Edwards, founder and CEO of WelcomeNST. “This remarkable grant, minimizing the burden of fundraising for groups preparing to welcome refugee families, puts this transformative work within reach. Now is the time to act.”
Davis-Edwards and Andrew Nacin, White House National Security Council Special Advisor for Refugee Admissions, discussed this announcement at an online event today, World Refugee Day. In the context of the global refugee crisis, they emphasized the multigenerational impact of this work, both to refugee families and the families who welcome them.
WelcomeNST is a trailblazer in private resettlement, engaging more communities to resettle refugee families than any other organization in the country. Since 2021, it has engaged more than 4,000 Americans in 30 states to resettle families from Ukraine, Haiti, Venezuela, and other countries around the world.
Davis-Edwards said: “We approach this work from the perspective of the community and have built tools, training, and partnerships, that make this achievable for the everyday American. Most importantly, we assign an experienced mentor to every Neighborhood Support Team to coach them throughout the process.”
“This is our time to be part of a movement that will define us, our communities, and our country for generations to come, breathing life into the official U.S. motto adopted by Congress in 1782, ‘Out of many, one,’” said Davis-Edwards.
Anyone seeking to learn more should visit welcomenst.org.
