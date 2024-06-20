K12 Private Academy Launches Virtual Pre-Kindergarten Program to Spark Early Learning

HERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- K12 Private Academy (K12PA) is excited to announce the launch of its innovative virtual pre-kindergarten (pre-K) program, designed to provide young learners with the building blocks essential for their future academic success. This program is now open for enrollment for children aged 3 to 4 years old.

K12PA’s pre-K program introduces young learners to key concepts through interactive online activities that foster social and emotional skills while creating a solid foundation for academic growth. The curriculum employs a play-based learning approach that covers fundamental areas such as math, reading, science, social studies, art and music.

“K12 Private Academy’s virtual pre-K program is crafted to ignite a love of learning in young children, preparing them for a lifetime of academic and personal success,” said Tiffany Gleason, M.Ed., Lower School Department Chair at K12 Private Academy. “Our goal is to make high-quality early childhood education accessible and engaging, even from the comfort of home.”

Virtual preschool can be a preferred option compared to traditional brick-and-mortar preschools due to its flexibility, safety, and cost-effectiveness. Personalized learning schedules accommodate each child’s pace and family needs, offering a secure environment free from health risks, and providing a diverse range of digital resources to enhance engagement and learning. K12PA’s pre-K program also supports parents playing an active role in their child’s education and ensures educational continuity regardless of geographic location, making it an attractive choice for early childhood education.

Highlights of the K12PA Pre-K Program:

• Award-Winning Curriculum: The program features the Embark curriculum, developed by a team of developmental psychologists and academic experts. Online and offline activities are age-appropriate and designed to be highly interactive, incorporating innovative audiovisual elements to maintain children's interest and facilitate learning.

• Comprehensive Learning Materials: Enrolled students receive a variety of resources, including books like “My Five Senses,” “Eating the Alphabet,” and “The Clock Struck One,” as well as hands-on materials such as a magnifying glass, counting bears, and alphabet letters. These materials are intended to enrich the learning experience and support various developmental milestones.

• Flexible Learning Environment: The program’s structure allows children to learn at their own pace within a flexible yet structured environment. Parents and caregivers play an active role as “Learning Coaches,” guiding their children through the lessons and ensuring they stay on track.

• Parental Support: K12PA provides a wealth of resources to assist parents in this role, ensuring they are well-equipped to help their child succeed.

• Easy Enrollment: To enroll in the program, children must be at least 3 years old by the start of the program. The application process is straightforward, allowing parents to easily sign up and give their child a head start in their educational journey.

For more information about the K12PA pre-K program and to apply, please visit k12privateacademy.com.

About K12PA

K12 Private Academy is a private online college preparatory school for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. K12 Private Academy is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI) and is recognized as a diploma-granting institution by the Virginia Council for Private Education. In addition to accreditation, many of the school’s courses meet NCAA requirements. Credentialed teachers deliver a personalized education experience using the online classroom platform provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN). Multiple start dates are available throughout the year for full-time and part-time enrollment. Learn more at http://www.k12privateacademy.com.