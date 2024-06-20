Submit Comments by
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or Agency) is announcing the availability of a draft guidance for industry entitled “Considerations for Demonstrating Interchangeability with a Reference Product: Update.” This draft guidance describes considerations regarding a switching study or studies intended to support a demonstration that a biological product is interchangeable with a reference product.
FDA issued the guidance for industry Considerations in Demonstrating Interchangeability With a Reference Product (May 2019) (Interchangeability Guidance) before receiving and reviewing any biologics license applications (BLAs) submitted under section 351(k) of the Public Health Service Act (PHS Act) for a proposed interchangeable biosimilar. Since publication of the Interchangeability Guidance, experience has shown that for the products approved as biosimilars to date, the risk in terms of safety or diminished efficacy is insignificant following single or multiple switches between a reference product and a biosimilar product. Accordingly, FDA’s scientific approach to when a switching study or studies may be needed to support a demonstration of interchangeability has evolved. As described in this draft guidance, applicants for proposed interchangeable products may choose to provide an assessment of why the comparative analytical and clinical data provided in the application or supplement support a showing that the switching standard set forth in section 351(k)(4)(B) of the PHS Act has been met.