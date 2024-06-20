Sen. Lindsey M. Williams Encourages Seniors to Apply for Farmers Market Nutrition Program

Pittsburgh, Pa. − June 20, 2024 − Senator Lindsey M. Williams encourages Allegheny County seniors aged 60+ to apply for the Farmers Market Nutrition Program beginning June 25, 2024. Income-eligible seniors will receive a set of five $10 vouchers that can be used to buy Pennsylvania-grown fruits and vegetables at participating farmers markets throughout the summer and fall months.

“One of the hardest things for our seniors on fixed incomes to afford can be fresh, healthy produce,” said Senator Williams. “But the Farmers Market Nutrition Program ensures that Allegheny County seniors have access to the best—Pennsylvania grown produce.”

To be eligible, individuals must meet the following qualifications:

Allegheny County resident

60 years of age or older (by December 31, 2024)

Meet the income guidelines (self-reported): One-person household: At or below $27,861 Two-person household: At or below $37,814 Married couples may receive one set of checks for each individual

Older adults living in a residential facility that provides meals are not eligible to receive vouchers.

More information on program guidelines and links to forms can be found here. Vouchers will be distributed at senior centers beginning June 25, 2024. A full listing of distribution sites can be found here.

