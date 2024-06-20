Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,857 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,690 in the last 365 days.

New opinions: June 20

Kubal v. Anderson
Docket No.: 20240007
Filing Date: 6/20/2024
Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Child Support
Author: Crothers, Daniel John

Highlight: The Uniform Child Custody Jurisdiction and Enforcement Act, N.D.C.C. ch. 1414.1, governs cases involving interstate custody disputes. Determination of whether North Dakota is a child's home state under the UCCJEA must be analyzed based on when the proceeding in North Dakota was commenced. Jurisdiction may exist under the UCCJEA despite North Dakota not being a child's home state.

The purpose of the UCCJEA is to promote cooperation between courts of different states and to prevent manipulation of the judicial system and undue complication of child custody disputes. Parties are required to provide the district court with information regarding other proceedings, and the district court is required to review that information.

You just read:

New opinions: June 20

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more