Winner of the first Ex Abyssis ad Alta Award announced

“Professionalism”, “dedication”, “profound knowledge”, “expertise”, “kindness”, these are a few of the words used to describe the winner of the new Ex Abyssis ad Alta – IHO Award for Hydrographic Excellence.

As part of World Hydrography Day, the IHO announces Mr. Yves Guillam as the recipient of this year’s award.

Mr Guillam is currently finishing a 10-year term as Assistant Director of the IHO. His extensive career went from being an engineer at SHOM, staff officer in a NATO Strategic Command and Deputy Hydrographer of France (SHOM). And this does not include all his roles within the international hydrographic community.

He has a long history of active involvement in the IHO bodies and other international activities at the technical, operational and strategic levels. His extensive knowledge and experience contribute positively to the work of the IHO and the global community, especially through the leadership and guidance he continuously provides.

Mr Guillam is a rare combination of wisdom coupled with great kindness and humility, and is always willing to support his colleagues. At the IHO Secretariat, we are delighted the Award board chose him as the first recipient, and that this sentiment is shared by the Member States who nominated him. Below are some extracts of what they have to say about him:

“Mr. Guillam is one of the most dedicated colleagues the team at the Hydrographic Institute of Croatia have ever worked with. He represents all the values that an IHO representative should have - he is professional, positive and passionate about his work.

His charisma and kindness make him exactly what he represents to us - a shining star of the IHO community.”

Vinka Kolic Bubic, National Hydrographer of Croatia

“Thanks to his vast expertise, he has supported without distinction all the chairs who have succeeded one another over the last 10 years with suggestions and advice always to the highest value, demonstrating an in-depth knowledge of the Mediterranean and Black Sea Region”

Lucian Grigorescu, National Hydrographer of Romania

Ten candidates were nominated for the award this year by eleven Member States. The recipient was selected by an Award Board, composed of the Chair of the IHO Council, the Chair of HSSC, the Chair of IRCC and the two IHO Directors.

