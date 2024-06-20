Islanders invited to participate in survey on policing

CANADA, June 20 - The Province is welcoming all residents to give their feedback on the state of policing on Prince Edward Island.

This Public Survey on Policing is a direct result of recommendations from the Midpoint Evaluation of 2017 Crime Prevention and Police Services Model Review (MPE) Report, which calls for a survey to be conducted on policing every three years. The goal of the survey is to gain insight into how Islanders feel police services are delivered on PEI and to help better guide priorities moving forward.

“As we work to improve our public safety approach on PEI, I encourage all Islanders to participate in this anonymous survey that will help support policing in communities across the Province. Surveys such as this help support and modernize public safety practices, and also help ensure that members of the public have input in shaping public safety priorities in their communities.” - Deputy Premier and Minister of Justice and Public Safety Bloyce Thompson

The anonymous survey will be available in both English and French from June 20 until July 18, 2024, and is expected to take approximately 10 minutes to complete.

