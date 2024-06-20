DGmark Institute Celebrates 100% Placement for Graduates
DGmark Institute achieved 100% placement for all 570 graduates in 2023, with top company hires and many starting their own businesses.MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DGmark Institute, Mumbai’s top digital marketing training institute, is excited to share great news: in 2023, every student who completed their certification course in advanced digital marketing found a job. This fantastic achievement shows DGmark Institute’s commitment to helping its students succeed in their careers.
In 2023, 570 students graduated from DGmark Institute with a certification in advanced digital marketing. By March 2024, all of them had secured placements in various companies or had started their own businesses. This proves how effective DGmark Institute’s programs are in preparing students for the job market.
Top Companies Hiring Our Graduates
Graduates from DGmark Institute have been hired by some of the best companies in the industry. These include:
Realatte Agency – A leader in digital marketing for real estate.
Digital Impact – A well-known digital marketing firm.
Frameboxx – Experts in animation and multimedia training.
ZICA – Zee Institute of Creative Art, offering courses in creative arts.
Npower Canada – A non-profit that provides IT skills and job opportunities.
Zoho – A global software and business solutions provider.
Accenture – A top multinational consulting and digital strategy company.
These placements show the strong reputation DGmark Institute has in the industry and the high demand for its graduates.
Encouraging Entrepreneurship
DGmark Institute also supports students who want to start their own businesses.
In 2023:
12% of students began their own freelancing careers in digital marketing.
3% of students teamed up to start their own digital marketing agencies.
6% of students partnered with manufacturers and service providers to help them with digital marketing.
These achievements highlight how DGmark Institute encourages its students to be innovative and take charge of their careers.
Why DGmark Institute Stands Out
DGmark Institute’s success in placing every graduate is due to its strong curriculum and excellent career support. The Certification in Advanced Digital Marketing covers over 60 modules, teaching everything from SEO and social media marketing to content creation and digital analytics. This ensures that students gain practical skills that are highly valued by employers.
“Achieving a 100% placement rate is a big milestone for us,” said Chandan Thakur, founder of DGmark Institute. “We are committed to providing top-quality education and helping our students build successful careers in digital marketing.”
Join Us for a Bright Future
With such a strong track record, DGmark Institute is the best place for anyone looking to start a career in digital marketing. As the industry grows, DGmark Institute continues to provide the skills and support needed for students to succeed.
Dgmark Institute Classroom