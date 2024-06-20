Wisdom College For Creativity & Design Announces Expanded Creative and Technical Course Offerings
GHAZIABAD, UTTAR PRADESH (UP), INDIA, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wisdom College for Creativity & Design stands out as a premier institute for learning modern skills. They are dedicated to empowering students and inspiring them to innovate and use their creativity to solve modern issues. They are a vocational institute in India committed to excellence and harnessing growth in their students.
Empowering Creative Minds
They are an NSDC & Skill India approved institute associated with CMAI (Clothing Manufacturers Association of India) and ADI (Associate of Designers of India). The institute’s management system is certified under ISO 9001:2015 and is acknowledged by the International Accredited Forum (IAF) and IAS for their dedication to providing high-quality education in their vocational courses.
Their campuses are located in Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow and Ghaziabad out of which the Lucknow college campus is the top-rated design institute for diplomas, degrees or certificates in design. The institute’s vision is to provide courses and top-tier education to students that will help them shape their future for success in this digital era.
Comprehensive Fashion Design Programs
Fashion Designing at this institute is designed to equip learners with the creative vision and technical skills needed to excel in the fashion industry. Their curriculum covers all the aspects of fashion designing from sketching, and pattern making to fashion history, fashion marketing and future trends in fashion designing, learn everything and get a fashion design bachelor degree with WCCD. They also provide internships and hands-on experience in fashion design in their course.
Innovative Interior Design Courses
The Interior Design course at Wisdom Design College focuses on the importance of creativity in vibrant spaces that are functional and aesthetically pleasing. Students learn about color theory, space planning, materials and sustainable design in their interior design diploma course with experience in real-world projects and guest lectures from industry experts ensuring success for graduates in interior designing.
Dynamic Graphic Design Courses
Their graphic design course is designed to develop students' visual communication skills through typography, digital media, user experience designs, and branding. With a focus on practical experience, they help their students by crediting a stunning portfolio in graphic design that showcases their creativity and proficiency.
Structured Data Science Course
The institution is committed to providing high-quality education in the emerging field of data science as it is one of the most highly-paid jobs in India and worldwide. They're focused on data manipulation, statistical analysis, data visualization and machine learning in their data science courses.
Creating Modern Websites with Web Design & Development Courses
Students can get a professional diploma, degree or certificate from Wisdom Design College with their web design and development courses and upskill themselves with all the tools needed to create and maintain modern websites in this digital era and earn a handsome salary. With a diploma in website development, students can master basic to advanced web design and development skills like CSS, JavaScript, PHP, JSON, etc.
Digital Marketing Mastery Courses
A Digital Marketing course from Wisdom Design College equips students with all the skills needed in SEO, SMO, content creation and analytics. It's designed to help students understand all the latest trends in digital marketing and how they can get any business up and running using Local SEO, devising a clear strategy for them and personalising Google Ads and Meta Ads for their audience.
Industry Connections and Placement Support
Wisdom Design College prides itself on its strong industry connections and it offers career support services, internship opportunities, guest lectures from industry experts and networking events. The institute’s alumni network and partnerships with leading design firms provide their students with valuable opportunities to launch their careers.
Success Stories and Latest Facilities
Students at Wisdom Design College have been pleased with the high-quality education standards as a vocational training institute from cutting-edge facilities, sewing labs, and design studios to the latest software. The success stories of these students speak for themselves about the learning environment they provide.
Contact Information
If students are interested in enrolling in their courses or for more information about Wisdom College for Creativity & Design and enrollment details then they can contact them at the following locations:
Lucknow Campus - 2nd Floor, 25A Kapoorthala Arcade, Aliganj, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 226024.
Phone: +91-7860605786, +91-9044001000
Ghaziabad Campus - Plot No. 3, near Shopprix Mall, Sector 4, Vaishali, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh 201010.
Phone: +91-9889363919, +91-9319218335
Website - https://wisdomdesigncollege.in/
Puja Agarwal
Puja Agarwal
Wisdom College for Creativity & Design
+91 98893 63919
info@wisdomdesigncollege.in
