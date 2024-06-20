EU-supported tour by Moldovan National Youth Orchestra across the country – attend from 21 June to 25 July!

From 21 June to 25 July, a quintet of musicians from the Moldovan National Youth Orchestra is going on a musical tour to several locations in the country, including the left bank of the Nistru River. The tour is supported by the European Union, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and Switzerland, along with other partners.

Coșnița, Molovata, Pohrebea, Doroțcaia, Goian, Dubăsari, Târnăuca, Cioburciu and Holercani are among the communities where classical music will resonate for the locals. These villages have previously benefited from financial support from UNDP and its partners in local economic development, rural tourism and community infrastructure.

During the day, flash mobs will be organised in the most unusual places, including tourist attractions in the ‘Heart of the Nistru’ micro-cluster of tourism, supported by the Swiss Government and UNDP.

Short musical performances will take place in rural guesthouses, bakeries, retro cars and lavender fields, and in the evening local people will be invited and participate in a sunset concert.

The concerts will take place in the immediate vicinity of local cultural centres, in Coșnița, Doroțcaia, Tîrnăuca, and Ecaterinovca, as well as the park in Cioburciu, renovated and restored with the support of the EU and UNDP under the ‘Support to the Confidence Building Measures Programme’.

Access to the concerts is free of charge, no registration needed.

Find out more

Press release