Human Rights, Camera, Action! – Council of Europe launches photo and video competition for young Europeans

To celebrate its 75th anniversary and to raise awareness of the role and impact of the Council of Europe, the organisation has launched a photo and video competition entitled ‘Human Rights, Camera, Action!’

The competition is aimed at young people, inviting them to use their smartphones or digital cameras to convey a creative vision of human rights in Europe through a photograph or a short video.

Winners will be announced in autumn 2024, they will be offered a funded trip to Strasbourg for the award and exhibition of winning photographs and videos on the margins of the World Forum for Democracy. Their winning entries will be exhibited at the Council of Europe headquarters and published on the organisation’s websites and social media posts.

The competition is open to young (up to the age of 26 included) non-professional photographers and filmmakers, who are nationals or residents of one of the 46 member States of the Council of Europe.

In their entries, participants should illustrate the place of fundamental rights in their daily lives, how they perceive human rights or human rights protections, or how they see the future of human rights in Europe.

Participants should publish their entries on Instagram by tagging the Council of Europe official Instagram account (@councilofeurope) and using the unique hashtags #CoE75 ; #75CoECompetition; #75CoECompetition­_AI.

