Summer Dreams art exhibition opens at Europe Café in Chisinau, Moldova

Today, an art exhibition, ‘Summer Dreams’, opens at the Europe Café in Chisinau, in Moldova, as part of an EU-funded project.

For two weeks, until 5 July, the exhibition, open to the public from 9 am to 6 pm, will present Elena Tomilova’s paintings, dedicated to sensations, emotions and the human’s inner world.

“Elena Tomilova’s paintings explore symbolism, combine real images (people, figures, objects, landscapes) with abstract ones, leaving an enigma in each work and creating a magical sensation,” says the EU Delegation to Moldova in a press release.

The ‘Summer Dreams’ exhibition is a continuation of the EU-funded ‘Cultural Taxi’ art project which Elena Tomilova joined as an artist. During the project, she created a series of landscapes in Dubăsari and a series of works entitled ‘The river’. The works were exhibited in Dubăsari and Chişinău.

Since 2007, Elena Tomilova has had nine personal exhibitions. Her works have been exhibited at 25 other art exhibitions in Moldova, Romania, Hungary, Germany, and Italy. Her paintings are included in private collections in the USA, Norway, New Zealand and Switzerland.

Find out more

Press release