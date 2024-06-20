Russian war against Ukraine: EU announces fourteenth package of sanctions 

The Belgian Presidency of the Council of the European Union today announced on X that EU Ambassadors had agreed on a “powerful and substantial” 14th package of sanctions in reaction to the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

“This package provides new targeted measures and maximises the impact of existing sanctions by closing loopholes,” the presidency said in the post.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the agreement, saying on X that “this hard-hitting package will further deny Russia access to key technologies”.

“It will strip Russia of further energy revenues. And tackle Putin’s shadow fleet and shadow banking network abroad,” von der Leyen said.

Find out more

Belgian Presidency of the Council of the EU 2024’ post on X

Von der Leyen’s post on X