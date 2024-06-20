EU and Ukraine update and extend Road Transport Agreement

The EU and Ukraine decided today to prolong until 30 June 2025 and update their current Road Transport Agreement.

The Agreement aims at helping Ukraine access world markets by facilitating transit through EU countries and further developing its links with the EU market, including through the EU-Ukraine Solidarity Lanes.

First signed on 29 June 2022 following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the agreement substantially increased trade by road between Ukraine and the EU, to the benefit of both economies.

The Agreement now includes the new provisions, including the requirement for transport operators to carry documents proving authorisation for international carriage and compliance with the Agreement. It also enhances compliance by road haulage operators with Agreement obligations, in particular addressing fraud, forgery of driver documents, and traffic safety offences.

According to the European Commission, thanks to the Agreement, Ukrainian road exports to the EU have grown significantly. Specifically, export volume has increased by about two-thirds, while export value has risen by one-third. This translates to over 300,000 additional tonnes of goods exported monthly. In parallel, Ukrainian imports from the EU have also surged, with import volume rising by approximately 300,000 tonnes per month. Import value has increased almost three times faster than export value, reaching over €700 million per month compared to €250 million per month.

