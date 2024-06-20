Davis Wright Tremaine Represents PACCAR in Joint Venture to Advance Zero-Emissions Technology

JUNE 20, 2024 – Davis Wright Tremaine LLP is proud to have represented PACCAR in the recently announced formation of a joint venture with industry partners Accelera by Cummins and Daimler Trucks & Buses US Holding LLC to localize battery cell production and the battery supply chain in the United States.

The JV, known as Amplify Cell Technologies, will soon begin construction of a 21-gigawatt hour (GWh) factory in Marshall County, Miss., with potential for further expansion as demand grows. The factory is expected to create more than 2,000 U.S. manufacturing jobs and is targeting the start of its production operations in 2027.

Each of the partners own 30 percent of the business, with the remaining 10 percent owned by technology partner EVE Energy, a global leader in the manufacture of LFP battery cells for the vehicle industry.

"Amplify Cell Technologies will enable PACCAR to offer customers cost-effective premium quality battery electric powertrains that meet their operational and sustainability needs," said Preston Feight, PACCAR Chief Executive Officer.

The Davis Wright deal team was led by Jonathan Michaels, Louisa Barash, Drew Steen, and Joe Weinstein.

PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates.

