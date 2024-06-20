FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 20, 2024

DMV BEGINS ANNUAL SUMMER UNDERAGE DRINKING CRACKDOWN

Enforcement Effort Focuses on Fake ID Use at Concert Venues

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is again working to prevent underage drinking by checking for fake IDs at concerts this summer throughout New York.

New York State Department of Motor Vehicles investigators will be joined by investigators from the State Liquor Authority, State Police, State Park Police, and local law enforcement for the annual Operation Prevent enforcement detail.

“One of the pleasures of the summer season is the many outdoor concert venues New Yorkers can enjoy, and nothing mars a fun summer day more than a tragic crash caused by underage drinking,” said Mark J.F. Schroeder, DMV Commissioner and Chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. “This initiative is one of the key ways we are keeping everyone safe on the roads and at summer hot spots this season.”

The underage drinking enforcement details will continue through the summer at concert venues across the state.

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “We urge all New Yorkers to take advantage of summer and all the fun activities in their communities – but please do so responsibly. We will be working diligently with our partners to discourage and prevent the use of fake IDs and the needless tragedies that can result from underage drinking.”

Chief Michael Daddona of the New York State Park Police said, "Our number one priority for our patrons and employees is safety and preventing underage drinking is no exception. By identifying fake IDs, we can ensure that concertgoers of all ages remain safe at our venues. The New York State Park Police are committed to the prevention of illegal use of alcohol and will continue to work in and around our state parks with our partners in New York State to get the word out.”

Last year, DMV investigators cited 312 concertgoers and bar patrons for attempting to use fake identification to purchase alcoholic beverages when they are below the legal drinking age. A total of 389 fake IDs were seized.

Operation Prevent enforcement sweeps will be conducted at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, CMAC in Canandaigua, and the Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse, as well as other locations where underage concertgoers are likely to gather.

If someone under 21 is found to be using a fake ID or someone else's ID to buy alcohol, they can be ticketed and their license can be suspended or revoked for a minimum of 90 days or up to one year.

“In order to exercise our mission and support Governor Kathy Hochul’s public safety priority, the State Liquor Authority will again join together with our agency partners this year to ensure a fun and safe summer concert series for everyone,” said State Liquor Authority Chair Lily Fan.

Operation Prevent is supported by the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee. The committee coordinates traffic safety activities in New York, and it awards federal highway safety grant funds to local, state, and not-for-profit agencies for projects to improve highway safety and reduce deaths and serious injuries due to crashes.

OASAS Commissioner Dr. Chinazo Cunningham said, “Underage drinking can cause both short-term and long-term health issues, and it is important to do all we can to keep alcohol out of the hands of people who are under 21. This annual effort is a way for New York State to send the message that underage alcohol use is not safe, and it is a vital part of the ongoing prevention efforts across New York State. We look forward to continuing our ongoing work with our partners to address this issue and keep New Yorkers safe.”

New Yorkers struggling with addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can find help and hope by calling the state's toll-free, 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (Short Code 467369).

Available addiction treatment including crisis/detox, inpatient, residential, or outpatient care can be found using the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports Treatment Availability Dashboard at FindAddictionTreatment.ny.gov or through the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports website.

