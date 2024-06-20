Opioids Market Analysis Report: Data Trends and Strategic Insights | CAGR 3.2%

Opioids Market Study

The global Opioids market is estimated to reach $6.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has recently published a comprehensive study titled "Opioids Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2032." This research report assesses market risks, identifies opportunities, and offers strategic and tactical decision-making support for the period 2022 to 2032. The study focuses on key regions that are driving the marketization of opioids. The report presents valuable insights into the Global Opioids Market, including market research and development, growth drivers, and the evolving investment structure. It features profiles of prominent industry players, such as Purdue Pharma, AstraZeneca, C.H. Boehringer Sohn Ag, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Sun Pharmaceuticals, and Teva Pharmaceuticals.



Opioids Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Pain: Chronic pain conditions, such as cancer pain, osteoarthritis, and lower back pain, are widespread worldwide. Opioids are commonly prescribed to manage severe pain, leading to an increased demand for these medications.

Rising Aging Population: The global population is aging, and elderly individuals often experience higher incidences of chronic pain and related health issues. As the elderly population grows, so does the demand for opioids to address their healthcare needs.

Surge in Surgical Procedures: Opioids are crucial for post-operative pain management. With the increasing number of surgical procedures being performed, there is a parallel rise in the requirement for opioids during the recovery period.

Growing Awareness of Palliative Care: Palliative care focuses on providing relief from pain and improving the quality of life for patients with serious illnesses. Opioids play a crucial role in palliative care, and the growing awareness of its benefits is contributing to market growth.

Increasing Cases of Cancer: Cancer is a major driver of opioid demand, as it often leads to severe pain that requires strong pain relief. As cancer rates continue to rise globally, the demand for opioids for cancer pain management is also increasing.

Advancements in Drug Delivery Systems: Technological advancements have led to the development of innovative drug delivery systems for opioids, such as transdermal patches and extended-release formulations. These advancements improve patient compliance and drive market growth.

Government Initiatives and Regulations: Government initiatives to improve pain management in healthcare settings and regulations for controlled substance prescription and distribution influence the opioids market dynamics.

Increasing Investment in Research and Development: Pharmaceutical companies are investing in research and development activities to develop novel opioids with improved safety profiles and reduced side effects, driving market growth.



The segments and sub-section of Opioids market is shown below:

By Product Type: Methadone, Codeine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone, Morphine, Hydrocodone, Others

By Application: Pain Management, Cough Treatment, Diarrhea Treatment



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Purdue Pharma, AstraZeneca, C.H. Boehringer Sohn Ag, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceuticals.



Important years considered in the Opioids study:

Historical year – 2017-2022; Base year – 2023; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2032 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Opioids Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Opioids Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Opioids in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Opioids market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Opioids market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



Introduction about Opioids Market

Opioids Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

Opioids Market by Application/End Users

Opioids Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Opioids Sales and Growth Rate (2022-2032)

Opioids Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Opioids (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Opioids Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

……..and view more in complete table of Contents



