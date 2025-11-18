Organic Tea Market Projected Expansion to $2.4 + Billion Market Value by 2031 with a 10.5% CAGR

Rise in the working population across the world, growing retail channels, and increase in demand for products that are ready to use drive the global market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global organic tea industry was estimated at $905.4 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $2.4 billion by 2031, registering with a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031.The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5371 The expansion of the global organic tea market is fueled by the benefits of organic tea for health, such as weight loss and maintenance, high nutritional content, detoxification, and other benefits, as well as an increase in consumer expenditure on high-quality products.One of the most consumed drinks, organic tea is typically produced by boiling or brewing dried Camellia sinensis plant leaves. Black tea, which is popular in western countries and organic green tea, which is popular in Asian nations, are the two main varieties of organic tea. A permanent source of water, enough shelter, free-draining soil with a pH range of 5 to 5.8, strict limits for the number of pesticides put on plantations, and careful site selection are all part of organic tea care and husbandry management. Commercial consumption of organic tea is now rising to close the gap between out-of-home tea and coffee consumption. The two largest producers of tea are China and India, which are also big players on the international market.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-tea-market/purchase-options The cost of the raw materials directly relates to the product's worth. The cost of raw materials and commodities has a significant impact on the food and beverage industry. Companies remove a barrier called price volatility by increasing costs of final products. The price of organic tea is increasing as a result of rising labor expenses and varying raw material availability. The production of organic tea requires a lot of labor, and as plantations get older, crop yield and tea quality deteriorate. The production of organic tea is currently hampered by plant aging, depleted soil, and an increase in insect diseases. The result of this was an increase in the price of tea offered by various players. It is anticipated that this trend will continue during the forecast period as well.The global organic tea market is analyzed on the basis of type, packaging, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into green tea, black tea, oolong tea, and others. Among these, the green tea segment occupied the major Organic Tea Market Share in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Organic green tea contains polyphenols, which can compose as much as 30% of the dry weight and include flavanols, flavonols, flavonoids, and phenolic acids. The majority of green tea polyphenols (GTPs) in the organic form are flavonols, also referred to as catechins. Green tea use reduces the risk of developing diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and malignant growth.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5371 Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific generated nearly three-fifths of the global organic tea market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. North America, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include LAMEA and Europe.The key market players analyzed in the global organic tea market report include Tata Consumer Products, Associated British Foods PLC, Vadham Teas Private Ltd., Celestial Seasonings, Bombay Burmah Trading Corp. Ltd., Shangri-La Tea Company, Inc., Stash Tea Company, R.C. Bigelow, Unilever, Yogi Tea GmbHInc., Barrys Tea, Hain Celestial Group, Inc., ITO EN, Ltd., Numi, Inc., Organic Tea, Hlssen & Lyon GmbH, Tazo Tea Company, Newman's Own, Inc., PepsiCo, and The Coca-Cola Company.These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

