Exigent Technologies Earns Spot on Channel Futures MSP 501—Tech Industry’s List of Innovative Managed Service Providers

Since 1997, Exigent Technologies has combined technical experience and a can-do attitude to consistently deliver exceptional service as a managed IT services provider. 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501

NJ-based MSP Exigent Technologies Honored in Repeat Ranking in Annual List of Best-in-Class IT Businesses by Channel Futures

We have built Exigent on a culture that always puts our customers first, and it’s humbling to be recognized for building a respected, reputable business on that foundation.” — Daniel Haurey Jr., President and Founder, Exigent

MORRISTOWN, NJ, US, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exigent Technologies, a technology services provider committed to unleashing the potential of small to mid-sized businesses through collaborative partnerships, exceptional service, and comprehensive managed IT solutions, has been named as one of the world’s top-performing managed service providers in the prestigious 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 list, a technology industry benchmark that ranks companies based on their growth and innovation.

For the past 17 years, managed service providers around the globe have submitted applications for inclusion on this prestigious and definitive listing. It is a milestone achievement for any managed services organization to be included on the list. MSPs that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures. It ranks applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue, and operational efficiency.

Channel Futures is pleased to name Exigent Technologies to the 2024 MSP 501.

"It is always an honor to be recognized as a leading MSP on the Channel Futures MSP 501 list," said Daniel Haurey Jr., President and Founder, Exigent Technologies. "We have built Exigent on a culture that always puts our customers first, and it’s humbling to be recognized for building a respected, reputable business on that foundation. We are also incredibly proud to be included on the list for the second year in a row alongside many other exceptional managed services providers—we congratulate our colleagues on their success."

This year’s list is one of the most competitive in the survey’s history. Winners will be recognized on the Channel Futures website and honored during a special ceremony at MSP Summit, Sept 16-19, in Atlanta, GA.

The MSP 501 represents the best providers in the technology services industry, those delivering outstanding vendor- and platform-neutral advice and value to small, midsized, and enterprise customers. This year, the MSP 501 generated aggregate revenue of nearly $25 billion with an average growth or recurring revenue of 19%. These are truly the best of the best. Many of their services and technology offerings focus on customer needs in the areas of AI, cloud, security, collaboration, networking, help desk, and remote monitoring and management.

“The 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners survived a challenging market and emerged as the highest performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today,” said Dave Raffo, MSP editor and MSP 501 project manager. “The most impressive thing about the MSP 501 winners is they deliver for their customers every day. These are the most innovative, driven, and successful MSPs in a fiercely competitive industry.”

“For a managed service provider to attain a spot on the Channel Futures MSP 501 everything must be operating at peak performance. This list represents the most productive, profitable, fastest-growing, organizations in the technology industry focused on driving their customers to new heights,” said Bob DeMarzo, VP Content, Informa Channels. “These are the best of the best in the managed services industry as defined by Channel Futures’ extensive research. The MSP 501 companies are the most sought after by peers who want to understand today’s best practices and by technology suppliers who want to partner with these organizations. At their core, these are partners focused on doing what is right for their customers.”

The Channel Futures media organization, owned and operated by Informa, is the only channel-centric events, media, and research company that provides insight into the managed services market. The data collected by the annual MSP 501 helps every company on the list and every provider with a managed services practice, benchmark their performance and uncover new ways to grow. The 2024 MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by the Channel Futures research and editorial teams. Data was collected online from February to May 2024. The MSP 501 list recognizes managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin, and other factors.

About Exigent Technologies

Since 1997, Exigent Technologies has combined technical experience and a can-do attitude to consistently deliver exceptional service as a managed IT services provider. With an array of managed services and consulting expertise, we provide end-to-end technology support, accommodating the unique needs of small to midsize organizations and complementing the internal IT resources of larger enterprises. We believe in fostering long-term, strategic partnerships with our clients by actively engaging in their success. This collaborative mindset allows us to align our services with clients' objectives, helping them stay ahead of the competition. Our commitment to true partnership, integrity, and outstanding support is reflected in our average customer tenure of a decade or more.

Learn more about Exigent Technologies and its locations in New York, New Jersey, Colorado, and California

About Channel Futures

Channel Futures is a media and events destination for the information and communication technologies (ICT) channel community. We provide information, perspective, and connection for the entire channel ecosystem, including solution providers (SPs), managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and distributors, technology solutions brokerages, subagents, and agents, as well as leading technology vendor partners and communication providers. Channel Futures is where the world meets the channel – we are leading channel partners forward. Our properties include many awards programs such as the Channel Futures MSP 501, a list of the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry; Channel Partners events, which delivers unparalleled in-person events including Channel Partners Conference & Expo and the MSP Summit. More information is available at channelfutures.com.

Channel Futures is part of Informa Tech, a provider of market insight and access to the global business technology community. Through in-depth expertise and an engaged audience community, Informa Tech helps business professionals make better technology decisions and marketers reach the most powerful tech buyers and influencers in the world.