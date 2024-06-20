Renowned Luxury Flooring Specialists Triumph with Third Consecutive LUXE Red Award for ‘Best Flooring in the Nation’

Giuseppina 220 G1 by EuropeanFlooring of Palm Beach Giginella 220 by European Flooring of Fort Lauderdale Tropea Trecento by European Flooring of Miami

European Flooring, the best choice for the leading interior designers and architects, celebrates a historic hat-trick win at the esteemed LUXE Red Awards.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida-based luxury flooring specialists European Flooring have achieved a significant milestone by securing the coveted LUXE Red Award for Best National Flooring for the third consecutive year.

This rare accomplishment brings a deeper meaning to the phrase ‘award-winning’ for European Flooring. As they celebrate their win for the third year in a row, the design industry can see why the company has become the first and only choice for many of the nation’s leading interior design and architecture firms.

In addition to the company’s solid reputation within the industry and its plethora of positive reviews and client testimonials, this achievement underscores European Flooring’s commitment to quality and innovation.

"This is a big award, and to win it three years in a row is a monumental achievement. We are incredibly honored to be recognized by such a prestigious organization and are proud to call so many of the country’s top interior designers and architects our clients," shares Andrew Cohen, the company’s managing partner. “This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and we look forward to continuing to set the standard for excellence in flooring.”

European Flooring’s continued success can be attributed to many factors, from their high standard of customer service to the punctuality and accuracy of their installations. But the biggest impact is the hardwood itself, which European Flooring’s commercial and residential clients value for its beautiful appearance, comfort, and durable all-natural composition.

The company is an exclusive vendor of Legno Bastone hardwood, a family-run business that has been honing its craft for over five generations. The globally-celebrated brand is known for combining progressive finishing methods with traditional European craftsmanship techniques. Legno Bastone are currently the world’s only producers of marine-grade hardwood flooring, giving European Flooring a competitive edge in North America.

The marine-grade core is an innovative feature that results in hardwood with heightened levels of moisture and climate resistance. Each plank is infused with a meticulously layered Baltic Birch plywood substrate to eliminate any internal negative space, fully preventing moisture damage. From the humidity of the southeast to the wetness of the northwest, Legno Bastone planks can easily withstand any climate, which has helped European Flooring quickly grow a loyal client base that spans from coast to coast.

At end level use, Legno Bastone planks provide easy day-to-day maintenance and long-term beauty. Its durable all-natural finish enhances resilience and longevity while preserving the plank’s color and innate elegance. Applied in a double layer, it ensures each plank can easily withstand stains, scratches, and daily wear-and-tear. The extra dense formula is free from toxic chemicals and volatile organic compounds, offering residents safety and comfort.

“I work at a high-end interior design firm and our clients always rave about their new hardwood floors by European Flooring. These floors hold up really well to water and are absolutely stunning! This is my favorite vendor by far, and they make me look great,” explains Jamie Sloan, a Fort Lauderdale-based interior designer and European Flooring client. “Anyone looking for a high quality floor shouldn’t bother looking elsewhere. There is no comparison. I’ve worked with hundreds of clients over the last 10 years and these floors are superior to all others in every way.”

In addition to their advanced finishes and treatments, Legno Bastone creates quality from the start by meticulously selecting raw wood from old-growth European forests. Trees are sustainably cultivated over the course of decades, and typically aren’t chosen for refinement until they reach the age of at least 150 for optimal structural integrity. Waiting so long also allows the planks to develop beautiful physical characteristics, such as rustic knots and one-of-a-kind grains.

To ensure the Legno Bastone standard is upheld throughout the duration of the client’s experience, European Flooring offers installations performed by their in-house team. Their expert installers are currently the only team in the country that have been trained by the Legno Bastone family themselves, and are taught special techniques that guarantee precision.

Coupled with their dedication to seamless and comprehensive service, European Flooring’s ongoing collaboration with Legno Bastone has molded the company into a well-respected industry leader in the luxury design sphere. The European Flooring team is excited to commemorate their special milestone at the official LUXE Red Award celebration in Chicago.

For more information about European Flooring and its award-winning products, please visit www.europeanflooring.com or contact 1-888-995-9433. Discover design inspiration through the company’s social media channels: @europeanflooringofmiami, @europeanflooringofpalmbeach, and @europeanflooringofftlauderdale.

About European Flooring

European Flooring is a leading name in the luxury hardwood flooring industry. The three-time winners of the ‘Best Flooring in the Nation’ have grown a loyal following of the nation’s top architects, interior designers, and high end homeowners. As exclusive vendors of Legno Bastone hardwood, they are known for their commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and service. Headquartered in South Florida, European Flooring serves clients nationwide through their online platform and physical galleries in Miami, Palm Beach, and Fort Lauderdale.