National Express School Spotlights Team Members and Locations for Excellence in Maintenance Expertise and Service
Through their own ambition and perseverance, they’ve established themselves as experts in their field, and in the process, have also elevated their teams and the Company’s position in the industry.”LISLE, IL, USA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Express School (NEXS) is proud to shine a light on the latest group of its highly distinguished and talented expert Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Master Technicians and Blue Seal locations. This new group of ASE Master Technicians joins an esteemed list of the Company’s ASE-certified industry experts.
— Wayne Skinner, SVP of Maintenance, National Express
New ASE Master Technicians
• Baker, B. - Bloomington, MN - Double ASE Master Technician
• Brown, T. - Milwaukee, WI
• Cole, N. - Boise, ID
• Dilger, R. - Trumbull, CT
• Fani, P. - Newtown, PA
• Jackson, C. -Brentwood, NH - Double ASE Master Technician
• Johansson, C. - Aurora, IL
• Leek, M. - Tallmadge, OH
• Morell, M. - Boise, ID - Double ASE Master Technician
• Oien, S. - Bloomington, MN - Double ASE Master Technician
• Perez, C. - San Bernardino, CA
In addition to individual recognition, locations can achieve ASE Blue Seal of Excellence status, classifying a location as an elite business and recognizing its service excellence and industry expertise. ASE’s Blue Seal of Excellence is one of the highest accolades within the automotive service industry. To achieve Blue Seal status and recognition, at least 75% of a location’s technicians must be ASE certified, and there must be ASE-certified technicians for each area of service performed. Blue Seal locations are noteworthy because they represent and signify our technicians’ immense dedication to their craft and maintenance excellence.
New Blue Seal Locations
• Arlington, TN
• Bloomington, MN
• Coppell, TX
• Rochester, MI
• Tallmadge, OH
Blue Seal Renewals
• Ann Arbor, MI
• House Springs, MO
• West Greene, PA
“Becoming an ASE Master Technician and being recognized as a Blue Seal location are both notable achievements that require a considerable amount of drive, commitment, and time,” said Wayne Skinner, Senior Vice President of Maintenance, National Express. “I cannot begin to tell you how much pride I feel about these inspiring individuals and teams. Through their own ambition and perseverance, they’ve established themselves as experts in their field, and in the process, have also elevated their teams and the Company’s position in the industry. They are inspirations to their fellow peers, and it is a great honor to have them part of our team.”
The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence is a non-profit organization that works to improve the quality of vehicle repair and service by testing and certifying automotive professionals. ASE Certified Technicians perform in every part of the automotive service industry.
NEXS proudly supports our technicians’ ASE certification through our internal ASE Advantage Program. This distinguished program provides free training, bonus incentives, and more for technicians who seek to be ASE certified in various maintenance categories of the transportation industry, including transit, student transportation, automotive, and inventory management. Since the establishment of its ASE Advantage Program in 2019, NEXS has significantly increased its number of Certified Technicians, Master Technicians, total company ASE certifications, and Blue Seal locations.
-END-
About National Express
National Express LLC (NELLC) is the North American subsidiary of Mobico Group, one of the premier global mobility firms. We operate across 34 states and two provinces. Our organizations share a strong commitment to provide the highest level of safety, quality, outstanding customer service and positive employee relations. National Express School (NEXS) operates more than 15,590 school buses, serves more than 429 school districts and contracts in 30 states and two provinces, and transports more than 1.3 million students on a daily basis. NELLC’s headquarters is located in Lisle, Illinois. Our 290+ local customer service centers (CSCs) are supported by regional operations teams located throughout North America.
Edward Flavin
National Express LLC
+1 630-297-1064
email us here