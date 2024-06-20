Cloud-Based Apps Market Doubtless To Enhance Future Progress with Microsoft, Salesforce, Oracle
Cloud-Based Apps Market
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Cloud-Based Apps Market is expected to see a growth rate of 15.8% from 2023 to 2030.
The latest survey on Cloud-Based Apps Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Cloud-Based Apps to better demonstrate competitive environment. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end-use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecasted till 2030. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of the coverage and profiled in the study are Microsoft (United States), Salesforce (United States), Oracle (United States), SAP (Germany), Google (United States), Workday (United States), Adobe (United States), IBM (United States), Infor (United States), Sage Group (U.K.), Intuit (United States), Epicor (United States), IFS (Sweden), ServiceNow (United States), OpenText (United States), Cisco (United States), Box (United States), Zoho (United States), Citrix (United States), LogMein (United States), Upland Software (United States)
Cloud-Based Apps Market Overview
Cloud-based apps, also known as cloud applications or software as a service (SaaS) applications, are software programs that are hosted and operated entirely from remote servers accessed over the internet, rather than being installed and run on users' local devices. These applications rely on cloud computing infrastructure to deliver computing resources, storage, and services over the internet.
Market Trends
With the growing volume of sensitive data being stored and processed in the cloud, security and compliance have become top priorities for organizations.
Market Drivers
Cloud-based apps offer scalability and flexibility, allowing organizations to easily adjust resources based on demand.
Market Opportunities:
Opening up new opportunities for cloud-based app developers and providers. Such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), and big data analytics are driving innovation in cloud-based apps.
Cloud-Based Apps Market Segmentation
Market Analysis by Types: E-mail, File Storage, File Sharing, Others
Market Analysis by Applications: Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Enterprise Resource Management (ERM), Human Capital Management (HCM), Content Management, Collaboration and Productive Suites, Supply Chain Management (SCM), Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics, Others) by Type (E-mail, File Storage, File Sharing, Others
Market Leaders & Development Strategies:
On 5th April 2022, Google began its cloud region in Madrid, Spain, with three cloud zones to meet the growing demand for technology among Spanish firms. On 20th January 2022, Microsoft plans to widen its footprint by making its fourth data center in Hyderabad, India, operational by 2025. This expansion will allow the firm to improve its cloud services for both the commercial and public sectors.
HTF MI provides customized studies specific to regional and country-level reports for the following areas.
• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.
• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.
• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt, and South Africa.
• Europe: the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.
• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Australia, etc.
