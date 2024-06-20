C.D. Roofing & Construction Ltd. Sets New Standards as Flat Roofers After Awarded “Platinum Installers” for Roof Replacement Across Durham Region and the Greater Toronto Area

Durham Region, ON, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C.D. Roofing & Construction Ltd., a leading name in the roofing industry, is proud to announce it has recently been recognized as a “Platinum-Level Installer” for BP shingles. This prestigious status reflects the company’s continued dedication to using only the best materials and installation practices in the industry for its roof replacement services.

With a reputation for its acclaimed services as flat roofers and contractors, C.D. Roofing & Construction Ltd. has been transforming rooftops across Durham Region and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) for over 25 years with a focus on efficiency and expertise. The “Platinum-Level Installer” recognition for BP shingles highlights to clients that CD Roofing roof replacement projects are in the hands of certified experts who prioritize quality and reliability.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a Platinum-Level Installer for BP shingles,” said Ryan Tierney, Co-Owner of C.D. Roofing & Construction Ltd. “While the type of shingles plays a key role in the lifespan of a roof, it’s the install that makes the most impact. We know shingles inside out and have been with BP for over 15 years.”

C.D. Roofing & Construction Ltd. has built a stellar reputation by delivering high-quality roofing solutions that are both durable and cost-effective. Their team of skilled professionals is committed to providing superior workmanship, ensuring each project is completed on time and within budget. With a focus on customer satisfaction, C.D. Roofing & Construction Ltd. offers tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of every client. Some of these services include:

Roof Replacement, Repairs, and New Installations: With more than 25 years of experience providing the most comprehensive roof installations, replacements, and repairs, C.D. Roofing & Construction Ltd. is committed to offering families and businesses superior workmanship custom-tailored to meet their unique needs.

Flat Roofing Services: As certified and industry-recognised leading flat roofer installers, C.D. Roofing & Construction Ltd. provides superior flat roof repair and replacement services for both commercial and residential structures.

Siding Installation and Repair: C.D. Roofing & Construction Ltd. has dealt with every problem and situation that can arise from installing siding. Clients can expect a smooth experience and an accurate estimate on their siding project, as well as a guarantee of exceptional workmanship and the highest-quality customer service.

Emergency Roof Repair: From branches crashing through windows, trees tearing through roofs, chimneys falling apart, and brick pieces landing dangerously on the ground below, the Durham roofing experts are always available to offer swift solutions and to ensure no further damage is sustained.

Chris Delaney, Co-Owner and Founder, adds, “Whether it’s a flat roof installation or a complete roof replacement with shingles, standing seam metal, modified bitumen, or EPMD, we strive to exceed expectations every step of the way.”

With a comprehensive range of services, C.D. Roofing & Construction Ltd. is a trusted partner for property owners seeking dependable and efficient roofing solutions. The top roofing company’s dedication to innovation and customer service has set its team apart in a competitive market, making C.D. Roofing & Construction Ltd. a preferred choice for flat roof projects in the Durham Region and the GTA.

C.D. Roofing & Construction Ltd. invites home and business owners to contact its professional team via the contact form on the company’s website to receive a quote for a high-quality roof service in Durham Region, ON, today.

About C.D. Roofing & Construction Ltd.

C.D. Roofing & Construction Ltd. is a premier roofing company specializing in flat roofing services and roof replacements. Serving Durham Region and the GTA, the company is known for its exceptional workmanship, use of high-quality materials, and commitment to customer satisfaction. As a Platinum-Level Installer for BP shingles, C.D. Roofing & Construction Ltd. offers unparalleled expertise and reliability in every project.

More Information

For more information about C.D. Roofing & Construction Ltd. and its range of roofing services, please visit www.cdroofingltd.com or contact info@cdroofingltd.com.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/c-d-roofing–construction-ltd-sets-new-standards-as-flat-roofers-after-awarded-platinum-installers-for-roof-replacement-across-durham-region-and-the-greater-toronto-area/

C.D. Roofing & Construction Ltd. 202 S Blair St Whitby ON L1N 8X9 Canada 905 430 7911 https://cdroofingltd.com/