DerScanner Participates in Delphi Day Italy to Support Local Developer Community
DerScanner showcased their tool at Delphi Day Italy by Wintech Italia, with 130 developers.
At Wintech Italia, we are always seeking new innovations in the Delphi world, and DerScanner is one of the tools we're excited to bring to the market.”PIACENZA, ITALY, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DerScanner, a leading provider of static analysis solutions, proudly participated in Delphi Day Italy, an event organized by Wintech Italia on June 11 2024 that gathered 130 developers from across the region. The event featured seven sessions, with one dedicated to the application security of Delphi projects.
— Paolo Rossi, CTO of Wintech Italia
During this session, Paolo Rossi, CTO of Wintech Italia, showcased DerScanner, a premier static analysis tool supporting Delphi, Pascal, and 41 other popular programming languages. The DerScanner team expressed deep appreciation for Wintech Italia's efforts in educating and developing the Delphi community. They look forward to continued collaboration to enhance the safety of Delphi projects and to educate developers on the best application security practices.
Paolo Rossi, CTO of Wintech Italia, said, "The DerScanner session was warmly welcomed by the participants, and we believe it will spark more interest in the product. At Wintech Italia, we are always seeking new innovations in the Delphi world, and DerScanner is one of the tools we're excited to bring to the market."
Andy Dankevich, CMO of DerScanner, remarked, "Having such a reliable partner as Wintech Italia is essential to our business. We're thrilled to continue our cooperation and deeply value Paolo's expertise and experience. We are committed to the success of every Delphi developer and believe we can bring more value and security to the community."
About Wintech Italia
Wintech Italia is a leading technology firm specializing in providing innovative solutions and support for the Delphi development community. They are dedicated to fostering growth and development within the community through events, training, and strategic partnerships.
About DerScanner
DerSecur, established in 2011, is at the forefront of application security. Its team of 70 experts has developed DerScanner, a versatile application security solution that supports 43 programming languages and provides static, dynamic and software composition analysis. DerSecur is committed to furthering cybersecurity research and development, ensuring a more secure digital future.
