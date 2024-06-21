17 Physicians of Wake Orthopaedics Awarded As 2024 NC Top Docs

NC Top Docs has reviewed and approved seventeen physicians of Wake Orthopaedics for 2024.

RALEIGH, NC, USA, June 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NC Top Docs practice, Wake Orthopaedics is the premier provider of orthopaedic care in and around Raleigh, North Carolina. The physicians at Wake Orthopaedics who have been reviewed and approved by NC Top Docs based on merit for 2024 include:Spine:- Dr. Gurvinder Deol- Dr. Conor M. ReganTrauma:- Dr. Sarat Ganga- Dr. Timothy Harris- Dr. Robert G. Howard Jr- Dr. Kurt Ehlert- Dr. Justin Kauk- Dr. Neil ViningHand and Upper Extremity:- Dr. Gaurav A. Luther- Dr. Casey D. JenkinsSports:- Dr. Jonathan Chappell- Dr. Mark L. WoodFoot and Ankle:- Dr. Corey ThompsonHip and Knee Replacement- Dr. Curtis A. Hanson- Dr. Michael R. Ruffolo- Dr. Ronald Alan SummersPediatric Orthopedics- Dr. Sami W. Mardam-BeyWake Orthopaedics provides a full range of orthopaedic services including advanced diagnostic imaging, innovative treatment options, minimally invasive and traditional procedures, and rehabilitation services. Whether it be a sports injury, a broken bone, joint replacement surgery, or a hand or spine issue, the NC Top Docs at Wake Orthopaedics are here to help.This team of expertly trained specialists aim to provide the highest quality of care to their patients.To learn more about this reviewed and approved NC Top Docs practice, please visit their website at https://wakeortho.com/ ----About UsNC Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in North Carolina online in an easy to use format. NC Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NC Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, e-mail us at info@NCTopDocs.com and/or visit www.NCTopDocs.com